JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This Month

The cabaret will be in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from May 28 to June 18, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada! Photo 3 BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada!
The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June Photo 4 The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June

JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This Month

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the critically and multi-award-winning, Josephine: A Musical Cabaret starring Tymisha Harris and directed/choreographed by Sean Cheesman. The biographical cabaret created by Tymisha Harris, Tod Kimbro, and Michael Marinaccio will be in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from May 28 to June 18, 2023.

Josephine: A Musical Cabaret is an international award-winning and off-Broadway one-woman show that combines cabaret, theatre, burlesque, and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century.

After debuting at the 2016 San Diego Fringe Festival and winning the distinctions of "Outstanding Solo Performance" and "Best Show", Josephine toured throughout North America in 2017, picking up awards and 5-star reviews at every stop. From there, the show was selected by SoHo Playhouse in New York City to be part of the 2017 Fringe Encore series in October 2017. Josephine was awarded the honour of "Outstanding Production" at the Encore series, and in early 2018 was offered a limited 8-week off-Broadway run at SoHo Playhouse to sold-out performances and great critical acclaim. For this production, Harris was nominated for the 2018 Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Award for Outstanding Solo Performance.

In the summer of 2018, the show travelled across Canada to five festivals, and was the top selling show at each one of them, earning another dozen awards. In 2019, the show went to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time, where it was a critical and box office hit. In February of 2020, the show played in Australia for the first time. At the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the sold out, extended run received rave reviews and received a coveted "Critics Circle Award". From there, Josephine planned to tour Europe and dozens of engagements in the US and Canada, but in March 2020 the pandemic had other plans.

Thankfully in 2021, Josephine returned to venues across the US and Canada, including the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, also promotional partner for this production, where it continued to win over audiences and critics, and winning the Segal Centre award for Best English-Language Production.

The Segal Centre production will pair the incredible Josephine with Choreographer-to-the-Stars and So You Think You Can Dance's Sean Cheesman and a stellar creative team to elevate this already exquisite performance into the stratosphere, spreading Baker's message of love and unity across the globe. The Segal Centre is known for developing and producing new works, musicals, and cabarets such as April Fools, Piaf/Dietrich (fka The Angel and the Sparrow), The Hockey Sweater, A Musical, The Louder We Get (fka Prom Queen), Belles Sœurs, to name but a few. Josephine: A Musical Cabaret is the next production to get this development treatment with an enhanced rendition of the Fringe success story. This revamped production boasts new costumes, a redesigned set, and an expanded repertoire of songs and material including a live band onstage.

"After years on the Fringe circuit, winning over audiences and sweeping awards, we're so thrilled to give it the Segal Centre sparkle and bring it to our professional mainstage for even more people to enjoy." said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Tymisha Harris (aka "Tush") has been performing professionally for over 25 years. Her early credits include assistant choreographer and backup dancing for the 90s pop group N*SYNC, backup dancer for LFO, multiple roles at Universal Studios Orlando, and a featured role in the hit movie series Bring It On. More recent endeavors include the national tour of Rock of Ages, a European tour with the innovative and world-renowned Pilobulus Dance Theater Company, and founding member and Assistant Director/Choreographer of the successful Orlando based troupe, VarieTease.

Sean Cheesman is an internationally renowned choreographer, creative director, and producer. He has worked with some of the world's top entertainers including Michael and Janet Jackson, Prince, TLC, Vanessa Williams, Carmen Electra, Tina Turner, Queen Latifah, Cher, and Britney Spears. He has won two MTV Music Video Awards for choreography in Michael & Janet Jackson's "Scream" and Prince's "Cream" videos. He also appeared and choreographed in the Warner Brothers film The Bodyguard. He was a producer and the creative choreographer for Andrew Lloyd Webber's search for Dorothy on the TV show Over the Rainbow. He is well known for his role as a choreographer and judge on Dirty Dancing: Time of your Life, the popular T4 show Musicool, and he is a staple on So You Think You Can Dance (USA, Canada, and UK). He recently choreographed The West End production of Prince of Egypt. He is also a creative director for the world-renowned Swiss-based Art on Ice. Segal Centre audiences will remember his work as Choreographer on April Fools and The Louder We Get (then titled Prom Queen).

"Josephine: A Musical Cabaret will take you on a journey. If you are already a fan of Josephine Baker, you won't be let down. And if you're not yet there, you will become one and add her to your list of amazing, unforgettable humans," said Director and Choreographer Sean Cheesman.



RELATED STORIES - Montreal

The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June Photo
The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June

Our Time - A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month Photo
Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month

C2 Montréal has announced that on May 24, two internationally renowned giants in their respective fields will take the stage together for the very first time at the upcoming 12th edition (May 24-26).

BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centres 2023-2024 Theatre Season Photo
BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launched their 2023-2024 Theatre season earlier today with a celebratory toast in their Lobby surrounded by Montreal theatre lovers. This stellar season of theatre brings two prestige shows that wowed audiences on Broadway and two groundswell Canadian hits that point to our country's vibrant future in the arts. These premium shows are happening in your own backyard at accessible prices.

Interview: Brittney Johnson of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Place Des Arts - Théâ Photo
Interview: Brittney Johnson of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Place Des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished and commanding performer. She made her Broadway debut in MOTOWN THE MUSICAL understudying the character (based on) Diana Ross. She quickly followed that with LES MISERABLES, a production in which she performed one character at a matinee and the other that same evening! Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Black Woman and the first woman of colour to play the title role of 'Glinda', in WICKED on Broadway. I had the distinct pleasure to chat with Johnson about her career as she gears up to perform in Montreal in a special concert version of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL, where she is portraying 'The Queen of Hearts'.


More Hot Stories For You

The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This JuneThe Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June
Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This MonthYoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month
BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre SeasonBEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season
Death Poetry Becomes A Political Act Of Healing Through Dance In LAUNDRY OF LEGENDS II, May 18–20Death Poetry Becomes A Political Act Of Healing Through Dance In LAUNDRY OF LEGENDS II, May 18–20

Videos

Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Masters of Sufi Qawwali
Oscar Peterson Concert Hall (5/27-5/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Time - A Broadway Celebration
The Lyric Theatre (6/08-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josephine: A Musical Cabaret
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (5/28-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You