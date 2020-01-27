In The Wings Promotions Presents THE LIVING ROOM SESSIONS: LOVE EDITION, February 13 At Cafe Shaika

In the Wings Promotions (ITW) is proud to announce a new concert series called THE LIVING ROOM SESSIONS, starring Noelle Hannibal and featuring Musical Direction by META nominee Ian Baird. Noelle and Ian love music. Known in Montreal for their top notch musical theatre productions, this special concert series will explore songs from a variety of genres. The upcoming LOVE EDITION will feature songs of love and heartbreak, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Originally from Los Angeles, Noelle Hannibal made her professional theatre debut playing Chrissy in Hair, then moved to Ireland to tour the country starring in Lock Up Your Daughters as Hilaret. Select theatre credits include Chicago (Velma Kelly), Gypsy (Mazeppa) South Park (Sheila), Gefilte Fish Chronicles: The Musical (Basha), The Virgin Courtesan (Arielle), Rent (Mimi), Merton of the Movies (Countess), Chess (Florence), The Who's Tommy (Mrs. Walker), Hair (Sheila), The Last Five Years (Cathy) and Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Yitzhak). For her performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Forget the Box said, "clad in the beard and shapeless clothing of a drag king, her portrayal conveys the depression, fear, and passive aggressiveness of someone in an abusive relationship. You feel it in every gesture, in every insult muttered under his breath, and in every passive reaction to Hedwig yanking the microphone from his hand when his powerful feminine voice breaks through hers." Noelle has performed multiple times at 54 Below - Broadway's Supper Club in New York City, alongside many Broadway stars. Film/TV credits include: Star Trek: First Contact, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek: Voyager and Cracker: Mind over Murder.

Ian Baird is a pianist and composer originally from the east coast currently living in Montreal. With a master's degree in composition from UdeM, these days you can find Ian playing for ballet classes at l'Ecole Supérieure de Ballet along with musical directing and playing for theatrical productions throughout Montreal.

In The Wings Promotions actively contributes to the Montreal theatre community by producing special theatrical events along with a masterclass series. We were the proud recipients of 6 BroadwayWorld Regional Theatre Awards, including Best Independent Theatre Company for the 2017-2018 season and were nominated for 12 Awards in 2019.

Recent productions include Hedwig and the Angry Inch (an official event of Fierté Montréal / Montréal Pride 2019), The Last Five Years: In Concert, Hair, The Who's Tommy: In Concert and Highlights from Chess: In Concert.

In the Wings Promotions Presents THE LIVING ROOM SESSIONS: LOVE EDITION

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8PM

Café Shaika, 5526 rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montreal

Tickets are PAY WHAT YOU CAN, with a suggested admission of $15. Nobody will be turned away if they can't afford a ticket. Tickets can be reserved in advance by visiting www.inthewingspromtions.com or by calling 514-613-4597. Tickets will also be available at the door (Cash Only). Doors open at 7:30PM

Further information can be found at www.inthewingspromotions.com





