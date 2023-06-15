I KID YOU NOSH! Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (DWYT) original production of I Kid You Nosh!. This uplifting and lively musical inspired by Jewish comfort food and true stories from behind the scenes of the DWYT will be running for five days only from June 18 to June 22, 2023. I Kid You Nosh! will be performed in many languages with English supertitles.

At a lively cast party in Montreal, Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre actors reminisce about the good times and perform delicious numbers inspired by nostalgia and anecdotes about their favourite foods.

I Kid You Nosh! is an original multilingual musical comedy, inspired by true stories from the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre community. It’s all topped with a medley of known songs and a dash of vignettes related to the joy of Ashkenazi Jewish foods and its ties to culture, family, memories, and being together. The DWYT players are talented performers, but their true characters really shine after the curtains close, and it’s time to sing, dance, kibitz, and schmooze it up. Former DWYT performer, Adina Katz has penned a love letter to the Yiddish theatre community, to comfort food, and friends, and to years of joyful gatherings.

This new musical shines a light on a talented multigenerational cast featuring beloved stars of the DWYT stage. Balancing past and present, the show revolves around current characters reminiscing about former plays and looking back on Yiddish theatre classics and hits like “Kasrilevke”. The production will be in Yiddish, English, and a sprinkle of French, Hebrew, and Ladino to taste.

“Adina’s original script is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of the DWYT community both on and off the stage. I Kid You Nosh! is a true celebration of life, of being together, of creating and performing together, and of keeping traditions alive,” said Jesse Krolik, co-President of the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre.

“After social gathering restrictions kept us away from the theatre and our community, this show gives us a chance to rejoice together and enjoy each other's company in a comfortable, fun, and meaningful way,” said Writer/Director Adina Katz.

“The best way to end the Segal Centre season is with a big smile and the DWYT continues to deliver the feel-good vibes. This show feels like a warm hug and your bubbe’s matzo ball soup,” said Lisa Rubin, Segal Centre Artistic and Executive Director.