Guillaume Côté Presents A Bold And Innovative Creation

Dancer and choreographer Guillaume Côté presents Crypto, an exciting and innovative work, May 11 to 14, Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts.

Initially set to be performed in 2020 and reschedule for this spring due to the pandemic, this contemporary choreographic narrative inspired by a story written by the librettist Royce Vavrek intertwines theatre, music, technology, and gestures tinged with classicism.

Fascinated by avant-garde artistic forms, Guillaume Côté chose to team up with three exceptional dancers for this particular piece: Matt Foley, Greta Hodgkinson and Casia Vengoechea. With Crypto, Côté imagines a work that invites a reflection on beauty and our obstinate need to control and transform it.

Featuring a rich musical landscape by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson and stunning visual effects by Montreal multimedia company Mirari, Crypto is the result of a collaborative approach that reveals the original and surprising signature of a creator to be discovered!

Learn more at http://placedesarts.com.