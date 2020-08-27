Free, Intimate Concerts Series by the Centre des musiciens du monde Continues in September

There will be four new concerts throughout the month.

The Centre des musiciens du monde launched its new season under the sign of hope, with the series Intimate Concerts from Around the World ("Concerts intimes des quatre coins du monde"): live, free and friendly musical events! Following the success of the August program, which was booked to full capacity, the series will continue to explore different musical universes in September with four new concerts. Every Wednesday evening (5 P.M.) from September 2nd to September 30th, at the Mile-End Church of Saint-Enfant-Jésus (5039 St-Dominique St, Montreal, H2T 1V1) - with the support of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec.

The concerts are free, but online registration is strongly recommended. The link to reserve a seat will be made available on the Centre's Facebook page on the Thursday before each performance.

Masmoudi Quartette, September 2nd

The Masmoudi Quartette brings together four musicians whose reputation is well established on the Quebec scene. Drawing on his rich experience acquired over the past thirty years both nationally and internationally, oudist Mohamed Masmoudi is its Artistic Director. His direction is marked by an atypical career, shaped by classical music, jazz and world music; particularly that of the Middle East. Moreover, it is the tradition of oriental music, based on the mastery of maqamat (modes), which is at the heart of this project developed alongside Guillaume Martineau (piano), Simon Pagé (double bass) and Gabriel Paquin-Buki (clarinet). The repertoire consists entirely of original material, composed or arranged for this formation during its creation residency at the Centre des musiciens du monde in 2019. Masmoudi is a great melodist and offers to the quartet a perfect balance between written and improvised lines, where the sounds of the oriental oud meet accents of classical, jazz or even Eastern Europe music.

Nazih Borish (oud) + Joseph Khoury (darbouka), September 9th

Outstanding oudist and eternal musician-traveler, Nazih Borish is an explorer in search of innovative artistic paths. During this carte blanche evening, he will take you through stories, influences and striking encounters, in the company of the talented percussionist Joseph Khoury (darbouka).

Paulo Bottas (Brazilian piano), September 16th

Paulo Bottas is an unparalleled musician of Brazilian origin. His creations are inspired by his encounters, which manifest themselves in the form of original compositions and arrangements for the piano. A solo performance, nourished by the invigorating sources of Brazilian music and rhythms.

Adama Daou + Gabriel Schwartz, September 23rd

During this concert, Adam Daou, balafon player from Mali who was initiated early on to traditional ceremonies, will present the fruits of his current creation residency at the Centre des musiciens du monde. On the program, an exploration of the traditional and current dimensions of this magnificent 12-blade instrument from the Mandingo culture. Discover a never-before heard intercultural dialogue between Adama and another percussionist, virtuoso of the Brazilian pandeiro: Gabriel Schwartz.

Ensemble Oraciones, September 30th

The series of intimate concerts ends with the presentation of the Oraciones ensemble, another ongoing residency at the Centre des musiciens du monde. This quartet was founded by Lamia Yared, a musician born in Lebanon, who grew up in Montreal and trained with renowned masters, whether in her native country, in Turkey or in Greece, and through whom she deepened the art of oriental song and its oud playing. For this premiere evening, she will be accompanied by Omar Abou Afach (viola), Noémy Braun (cello) and Olivier Bussières (percussions).

Information concerning the respect of safety measures

Wearing a mask is mandatory upon arrival, during the concert and when in movement (if you don't have a mask, you will be able to purchase one at the entrance of the venue)

A 6-foot distance will be ensured between each member of the audience

Individuals from the same household can be seated side by side

The venue's capacity is limited to 60 people

Please arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the concert

Latecomers will not be able to access the concert

