Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Annual THE-WRITE-STUFF Playwriting Competition For Youth

The deadline for submissions to The-Write-Stuff new playwriting competition for youth is June 15.

Mar. 18, 2021  

First Annual THE-WRITE-STUFF Playwriting Competition For Youth

New this season and in keeping with the company's mandate, Infinithéâtre Artistic Director Zach Fraser and Oren Safdie, Head of New Play Development, have announced the creation of The-Write-Stuff playwriting competition for youth, to be awarded annually to the best new play by an emerging writer aged 12-18. The winner will receive $500; submissions open April 1, 2021.

In this latest creative development initiative, along the lines of Write-on-Q, The Pipeline and The Unit, 5-8 of the best plays submitted from the Québec-wide competition will be chosen. Short-listed playwrights are provided mentoring and direction from industry professionals to hone their skills, talent and confidence, and help prepare their work for public readings. Playwrights will see their vision come to life in a professional staged reading featuring some of Montréal's best actors from theatre, film and television.

The deadline for submissions to The-Write-Stuff new playwriting competition for youth is June 15. Short, original works can be plays, monologues or musicals on any subject.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe T-Shirt
Married To Broadway Mug
If You Don't Clap Sweatshirt

Related Articles View More Montreal Stories
MOB Remount Inaugurates Centaur Theatres Reopening Photo

MOB Remount Inaugurates Centaur Theatre's Reopening

Montreals Geordie Theatre Bids Adieu To Mike Payette Photo

Montreal's Geordie Theatre Bids Adieu To Mike Payette

The Segal Centre For Performing Arts Presents A Reading Of BEHAVIOUR, A Playwrights Worksh Photo

The Segal Centre For Performing Arts Presents A Reading Of BEHAVIOUR, A Playwrights' Workshop Montreal Production

MNM Festival Free Webcast Extended Through 15 August 2021 Photo

MNM Festival Free Webcast Extended Through 15 August 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!