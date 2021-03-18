First Annual THE-WRITE-STUFF Playwriting Competition For Youth

New this season and in keeping with the company's mandate, Infinithéâtre Artistic Director Zach Fraser and Oren Safdie, Head of New Play Development, have announced the creation of The-Write-Stuff playwriting competition for youth, to be awarded annually to the best new play by an emerging writer aged 12-18. The winner will receive $500; submissions open April 1, 2021.

In this latest creative development initiative, along the lines of Write-on-Q, The Pipeline and The Unit, 5-8 of the best plays submitted from the Québec-wide competition will be chosen. Short-listed playwrights are provided mentoring and direction from industry professionals to hone their skills, talent and confidence, and help prepare their work for public readings. Playwrights will see their vision come to life in a professional staged reading featuring some of Montréal's best actors from theatre, film and television.

The deadline for submissions to The-Write-Stuff new playwriting competition for youth is June 15. Short, original works can be plays, monologues or musicals on any subject.