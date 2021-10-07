Festival du Monde Arabe de Montréal Unveils Programming for 22nd Edition

The Festival du Monde Arabe de Montréal has unveiled the program of its 22nd edition, running from October 29 to November 13, 2021, in hybrid format.

Performing Arts, Salon de la Culture, Film and "Espace Aleph"

The Festival's broad, diverse program will feature artists, filmmakers and thinkers from every background through its Performing Arts, Espace Aleph (free shows), Salon de la Culture and Film components. Digital programming that can be viewed on the Festival's new website will present a series of performances, debates and lectures involving artists, journalists and international thinkers.

"This return edition reflects our team's unwavering determination to continue its quest for a space that enables artistic encounters along with debates of ideas from artists, creators and thinkers of all backgrounds and outlooks," noted Emily Aouad, the Festival's Director of Communications. "We have been able to invite international artists from the United States, Europe and Lebanon, and we have produced shows remotely with their première performances in Montreal. Despite the restrictions we face, no concession has been made in terms of artistic quality."

Performing Arts

Damascus, from the Nile to the Euphrates - opening night: A true musical odyssey in tribute to a pluralistic Syria, exploring the enormous wealth and diversity of that part of the world. Through the voice of the illustrious singer Lubana Al Quntar, Aramaic, Syriac, Sufi, Armenian, Kurdish and Turkish songs will be featured, in addition to the classical repertory. -> October 29 in the Cinquième Salle

Sufi Summit - closing night: A gathering at the summit of sacred art, a mystical journey with outstanding artists from different Sufi traditions, with Khaled Al Hafez (Syria), Abir Nasraoui (Tunisia), Habib Hosseini (Iran), Abdelkarim Shaar (Lebanon) and Mushfiq Hachimi (Afghanistan/Pakistan). -> November 13 at the Rialto.

Bassem Youssef: The famous Egyptian satirist whose name stands out worldwide, in an exclusive one-man show in English. -> October 30 at the National

Oum par lui: A tribute to the great diva of Arab song Oum Kalthoum, in a male voice, that of Abdelkarim Shaar, who brilliantly masters the repertory of the legendary singer. -> October 30 at the Cinquième Salle

Beirut, my star: An immersion, through the superb voice of singer Ranine Chaar, in the Lebanese musical scene, with patriotic and nostalgic songs, reflecting a shining city devastated by war and conflict. -> November 5 at the Cinquième Salle.

El Far3i: A solo concert by the co-founder and star of the famous Palestinian group 47Soul -> November 11 at Club soda.

Tell me about Palestine: A journey through the varied traditions of Palestinian musical styles, from Mahmoud Darwish to wedding celebrations, with Montreal singer Ghada Derbas. -> November 7 at the Cinquième Salle.

Cantiques de la Sainte Syrie: A concert by the group Taraf Syriana bringing us 2,000 years of Christmas songs from the lands of the earliest Eastern Christians, sung in Syriac, Aramaic, Arabic and Greek. -> November 12 at Gesù church.

Ahmed Moneka Arabic Jazz: A subtle mix blending the Afro-Iraqi roots of singer Ahmed Moneka with jazz and blues improvisations. -> November 6 at the Cinquième Salle.

The Desert Diva: A lyrical performance of the North African and Arab repertory by Canadian-Algerian soprano Fairouz Oudjida. -> October 31 at the Cinquième Salle

Abbas Righi: The master of malouf is back at the Festival for an even more exalted concert of Andalusian music. -> November 12 at the Gesù

Lila Gnawa: An invitation to rediscover the guembri, an instrument typical of the Gnawa culture, in an explosive and intoxicating show led by the young Gnawa master Amine Benraqia. -> October 31 at the Sala Rossa

Tarab, from the Maghreb to the Mashreq: A virtual concert by Tunisian singer Meherzia Touil, who will perform the great musical classics by the Arab world's top artists. -> Available for viewing online from November 1 to 13

Espace Aleph - free-admission live shows

The free-admission performing arts series, renamed Espace Aleph, will focus on original work by emerging and established artists. The Ensemble Tessala takes us on a journey between tradition and modernity to the heart of Arab-Andalusian song and Jewish music. The Ensemble Al Zahawi immerses us in the vibrant traditions of Iraqi maqam, while the Syrian Trio and Jad Estifo deliver a bouquet of muwashahat, sung poems originating in Syria and Andalusia. The Mashreq Quartet (Toronto) explores the meeting-points of Arab, flamenco and Persian music. The Moussafir trio moves between Balkan melodies and Oriental or Indian sounds. Ayham Abu Ammar and Mona El Mestrany pay a poignant tribute to Wadih El Safi and Ziad Rahbani, giants of Lebanese song. Three female singers with remarkable voices - Miray Dahab, Mona Buhmaid and Najlaa Jaffal - interpret, each in her own way, vital elements of tarab and classical song, from Fairouz to Oum Kalthoum. Algerian raï will also make itself heard as Cheb Fayçal returns to the stage with a festive blast.

Salon de la Culture - Presented by TV5

As a forum for encounters that put the spotlight on the cultural wealth of Quebec society, the Festival's Salon de la Culture endeavours in all its activities to develop greater cultural curiosity and thus a better understanding of others.

An array of international intellectuals, journalists and artists from here and abroad, differing in their backgrounds and opinions, will be invited to enrich ongoing debates and to share their views of the world. Among the planned activities, in person or on line, are a tribute to great figures of the Arab world such as Egyptian feminist Nawal El Saadawi or the "poet of wine" Omar Khayyam; a debate on the situation of the political left in the world with the participation of French politician and former presidential candidate Benoit Hamon; a reflection on democracy in Lebanon and Tunisia as well as on the problems of Lebanese identity; original screenings of documentaries or Web fiction such as Tenir Salon (TV5), Matrimoine (TV5) or Des femmes (by Merzak Allouache); discussions of exciting books such as Azag et les enfants (by Rita Amabili) reflecting on the lives of children in Palestine or La tristesse est un mur entre deux jardins (by Wassyla Tamzali and Michelle Perrot) examining feminism, France and Algeria; a talk on learning Arabic in the West; and testimonies from Montreal female artists on their experience as immigrants.

Film - at the Cinéma du Musée

"200 meters by Ameen Nayfeh (Palestine) features a family living only 200 metres away but cut off by a wall, the Israeli-Palestinian border. The man who sold his skin by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia), an Oscar nominee in the best foreign film category, revisits the almost Faustian journey of a Syrian refugee forced to tattoo his body in order to emigrate to Europe. Hendi and Hermoz by Abbas Amini (Iran) is a heartfelt and touching reflection on arranged early marriages as an escape from untenable social conditions, while Between the two seas by Anas Tolba (Egypt) highlights the various social problems facing women, especially in rural areas. Finally Vent divin by Merzak Allouache delves into the everyday lives and the psychological journey of two young people prior to a suicide attack.

Festival du Monde Arabe de Montréal - 22nd digital edition

At the Place des Arts and other venues: from October 29 to November 13, 2021

www.festivalarabe.com

Events will be presented in accordance with instructions issued by the public health authorities to ensure the health and safety of festivalgoers, artists and employees.