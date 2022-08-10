Festival JOAT Brings Street Dance To The Heart Of Quartier Des Spectacles

From August 31 to September 6, Festival JOAT will take over downtown Montréal, with a public program presented on the Place des Arts Esplanade, at Edifice 2-22, and at Club Soda.

Founded by Handy "HYA" Yacinthe, one of the pioneers who built the current popping dance community in Quebec and a major influencer in the street dance scene here and abroad, this year's Festival JOAT explores street dance culture as a cultural and social factor.

"We are very happy to offer this new edition of the Festival. A major first in the Quartier des Spectacles featuring an exciting, diverse and thrilling program. Our various activities will give you an authentic and complete experience of street dance. Don't miss it!"

Handy Yacinthe, Founder and Executive Director of the JOAT Festival.

"Through this collaboration, Danse Danse wishes to introduce its audience to the richness of the street dance culture, and to encourage street dance audiences to push open the doors of the contemporary dance world. Great exchanges and discoveries in perspective!"

Pierre Des Marais, Artistic and Executive Director of Danse Danse.

The festival will offer seven days of free outdoor activities and indoor events featuring more than 150 artists who will immerse you in the world of street dance: high-level battles, breaking, popping, Hip Hop, beatmakers, youth battle, introductory street dance workshops, master classes, exhibition! An opportunity to discover some of the Afro-American community dances that have become popular around the world.

At the heart of the festival are three dance battles that will crown the best artist in each discipline: breaking, Hip Hop and popping.

Presented at 8:30 p.m. at Club Soda on September 1, 2 and 4 respectively, the battles will be preceded by public "prelims" on the Place des Arts Esplanade,* where all interested dancers are invited to perform in an attempt to earn one of the 16 spots in the finals. The only condition for participation is to show up at the Place des Arts Esplanade* at 6 p.m. with your ticket for the evening's battle.

The 16 finalists of each evening will receive a cash award for their performance, and there will be prizes for the winners. Traditionally, the winners are subsequently invited to participate in international battles.

*In case of rain, the prelims will be held at Club Soda.

On September 3 at 6 p.m., meet on the Place des Arts Esplanade for the event C'est quoi les DAWs: a competition between Hip Hop music composers who will play their best sounds created especially for the occasion. During the evening, the beatmakers will present their brand new musical works to a specialized jury charged with selecting the best composition. Admission is free and no reservation is required!

On September 4 at 2 p.m., make way for youth with the JOAT KidzBattle, an all-styles dance battle for participants 18 and under, presented by the Urban-Element Zone dance studio. Free admission for this next-generation battle on the Place des Arts Esplanade.

As part of the JOAT Festival, HYBRID(X) presents the work of five renowned multidisciplinary street dance artists. The blend of artworks and installations invites visitors into an immersive experience ranging from photography to multimedia, audiovisual and digital works. The exhibition will be open to the public throughout the festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 8 p.m. on the weekend.

Vernissage: Wednesday, August 31 at 6 p.m., Espace culturel Georges-Emile-Lapalme, Place des Arts.

The windows of Edifice 2-22 will once again serve as a showcase for Vertige ("vertigo"), a performance presented at 7:45 p.m. on September 1, 2 and 4. For Vertige, Handy "HYA" Yacinthe and fellow street dancer Elie-Anne Ross will work with 12 dancers on an improvised piece framed by popping moves.

On September 3 at 8:30 p.m., Montréal's Fredy V & The Foundation will perform a free R&B and funk concert on the Place des Arts Esplanade.

On September 1 and 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., 100 LUX invites you to a free practice on the Place des Arts Esplanade. An opportunity for one and all to gather, exchange and, most of all, dance!

On September 3 and 4 at 12:30 p.m., join this free workshop and take your first steps in three different street dance styles. Presented by the Urban-Element Zone studio on the Place des Arts Esplanade.

On Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m., the Place des Arts Esplanade will host music, festivities, dancing, DJs, food and an MC. The block party is an opportunity for all generations to get together in a festive atmosphere

For artists who want to broaden their knowledge, leading professionals will give eight master classes in Hip Hop, breaking and popping.

September 5 and 6, Rehearsal Hall E, Place des Arts. Note: Registration required.

JOAT Festival

From August 31 to September 6

Place des Arts, Edifice 2-22, Club Soda

