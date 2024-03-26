FESTIVAL DE LA VOIX To Run Through April 19 In The West Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vox Aeterna presents Musaïque, Steel Rail, Karen Young, Ensemble ArtChoral Festival de la Voix until April 13, various dates and venues. Plus a special, free post-festival concert featuring award-winning Connie Kaldor on April 19.

Now in its 11th year curated by Kerry-Anne Kutz, Festival de la Voix celebrates the power of music and the human voice. The 2024 program offers concerts for all ages along with master workshops, in various venues across the West Island until April 13. A special, free post-festival show features award-winning Connie Kaldor on April 19.

From festival Artistic Director Kerry-Anne Kutz, “I'm thrilled to have so many fabulous singers and instrumentalists for this latest edition. They will share their voices, their thoughts and their music from many cultures including Indigenous artists, the Black community, and the beautiful music of Quebec and Canada. We've got it all, from Baroque to the Blues,” she said. A full list of artists can be found here: www.festivaldelavoix.com/artists.

This edition offers 6 eclectic, multi-artist concerts including combinations of solo powerhouses, orchestras, singer-songwriters, choirs, jazz trios, classical ensembles, folk and blues musicians and vocal quartets; 3 exceptional workshops; and unique school shows

The mix of styles and voices kicks off with Martine St-Clair on Wed. March 20 at 7:30pm. This pop icon is one of Quebec's most beloved artists. For Kutz, in many ways, St-Clair is this year's headliner, “Martine is not only a tremendous singer; she is an insightful, generous and inclusive artist who wants the senior music students of École secondaire Dorval-Jean-XXlll to share the spotlight. These young musicians are overjoyed to perform with her.”

On Sunday, March 24, Nadia Di Lauro and her band featuring some of Montreal's best musicians will swing and soothe. Music is such an important part of Di Lauro's life, “Sharing music and making it accessible to everyone is an honour. The festival expands people's horizons, exposing them to many musical genres as well as supports and promotes local artists,” she said. Also on the bill is award-winning folk-blues singer and songwriter Rob Lutes performing his unique and beautifully crafted songs with long-time collaborator, the lauded resophonic guitarist Rob MacDonald. From Lutes, “Kerry-Anne has built something really special here in the West Island; a beautifully curated diverse musical offering, I'm excited to be a part of it.”

Hallelujah! A Choral Celebration will wow audiences on Friday April 5 with one of the most famous pieces in the history of classical music, Georg Friedrich Handel's Hallelujah. The twenty-five artists on stage include Ensemble ArtChoral and JUNO award-winning orchestra Ensemble Caprice, conducted by Matthias Maute and accompanied by Nigra Sum as well as other vocal ensembles.

Sunday, April 7 is a treat with one of Canada's finest jazz singers, Karen Young, interpreting well-known standards and unforgettable songs by Abbey Lincoln, followed by original folk grass group Steel Rail offering incredible guitar picking and sublime vocal harmonies. Young is thankful for Festival de la Voix, “Both the artists and the audience need live music, today more than ever. We need that exchange of vibrations and emotions that digitized music cannot give us,” she said. From Steel Rail guitarist Dave Clarke, “Festival de la Voix is one of the most interesting and eclectic festivals we know. We're thrilled to be here, and we're excited to be sharing a bill with the brilliant jazz singer Karen Young," said Clarke.

New Horizons: Music by Simon Leclerc is on Sunday, April 13. Here, outstanding Québécois composer, arranger and conductor Simon Leclerc artfully regales with music performed by QUARTOM male vocal quartet, Musaïque female vocal quartet (with Kerry-Anne Kutz), singers from Voces Boreales and the Evergreen Elementary School Choir, with renowned soprano Sharon Azrieli narrating.

Along with popular school programs for youth, the 11th edition of the festival has more than doubled the number of shows, including multiple performances with the rising band, Nikamu Mamuitun (Songs That Unite Us) featuring young professional Innu singer-songwriters from northern Quebec and emerging Québecois artists. This project of reconciliation shares the beauty, traditions and harsh realities of the Innu with students and adults in Quebec and beyond. Other school events are the eclectic Musiquemosaïque and Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal Concert Band.

The free, celebratory Après Festival Cabaret: Connie Kaldor on Friday, April 19 honours the award-winning women's music pioneer's 45 years of performing and her 18th album. Kaldor's unique, funny and compelling songs and unforgettable storytelling promises a memorable concert.

Special workshops include the pre-festival Saturday, March 16 master class The Voice Across the Lifespan: Unveiling Medical and Technical Challenges; an inviting, live band sing-along concert/workshop- Dance and Sing with DNR on Friday, March 22; and Gospel and the Greater Good with Frédéricka Petit-Homme on Saturday, March 30.

Festival de la Voix brings a community of all ages and cultures together each year to celebrate the power and beauty of the human voice.

Festival de la Voix- 11th Edition, until April 13, 2024

Special free concert on April 19 with Connie Kaldor

Information about concerts, artists/music clips, workshops and venues: festivaldelavoix.com

Various prices and West Island venues

For information: (514) 758-3641 info@festivaldelavoix.com

Vox Aeterna is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the human voice during its annual Festival de la Voix. It is also committed to providing people of all ages and from all socio-economic environments with opportunities to attend high-caliber, multicultural concerts and workshops featuring both established and emerging Québecois, First Nations and Canadian artists and instrumentalists.

