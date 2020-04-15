FESTIVAL ACCÈS ASIE Will Now Be Held Online

Following the government's request to cancel all cultural events until August 31st 2020, the physical version of the 25th edition of the Festival Accès Asie has been cancelled.

However, they remain positive and proactive by creating an online digital version of Festival Accès Asie 2020. They will work with the programmed artists to offer online quality artistic content throughout the month of May, during the planned activity days.

Stay tuned on their Facebook, Instagram and our events page. They will give you more details in the days and weeks to come.

For the reimbursement of your tickets, they will get in touch with you to coordinate everything.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You