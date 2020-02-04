English-Language Premiere Of Hit Quebec Play MOB Announced

Centaur Theatre proudly presents the English-language premiere of the Quebecois hit MOB, written by French TV and film star, Catherine-Anne Toupin. La meute, the original French production, first played at Théâtre La Licorne in January 2018, to immediate critical and box office success - so much so that it was remounted that summer and again at La Licorne this past autumn. Ms. Toupin, adored by numerous fans for her roles in the highly successful TV series Boomerang and Unité 9, continues to play the demanding and complex role of Sophie in the French productions.



"The new play by Catherine-Anne Toupin is disturbingly topical [...] a cry from the heart of an author concerned about the violence that is eating up the modern world."

- La Presse



Sophie, a highly skilled professional with 20 years' experience in her field, loses her job under questionable circumstances. Hurt, angry and confused, she drives out of town hoping to gain perspective on her new situation, ending up at a quaint B&B run by the matronly Louise and her warm and welcoming nephew, Martin. After a few well-watered evenings, tongues loosen and a disturbing complicity develops between Martin and Sophie. Was her distraught drive to the country and unexpected appearance at the B&B as random as we are led to believe? MOB is a brilliant psychological thriller that keeps the audience in suspense to the very end.



"[...] relentless, dotted with breathtaking reversals [...] When it comes to pulling the rug out from under us, Catherine-Anne Toupin is second to none."

- Le Devoir



This is not the first time Ms. Toupin's work has been translated into English. Her 2008 play, À présent, also a hit with the public and critics alike, was translated into Right Now by MOB's translator, Chris Campbell, to make a 12-week UK tour to London, Bath and Edinburgh. It was during this time that Ms. Toupin wrote the first draft of MOB.





Pre-show Convo: March 5 at 7pm. Meet the MOB design team to learn how they keep the tension mounting in this gripping drama. FREE public event.



Sunday chat-up: March 8 at 12:30pm. MOB playwright and popular Quebecois actor, producer, playwright and screenwriter, Catherine-Anne Toupin joins Montreal Gazette Editor-in-Chief, Lucinda Chodan, in the main floor gallery. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Bonaparte Restaurant. FREE public event.

Talkbacks: Thursday March 19 & Sunday March 22. Audience members are invited to stay after the evening and matinée performances respectively for insightful Q&A discussions with the cast. FREE bonus event for ticket holders on these dates.

Visit centaurtheatre.com for more details.





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You