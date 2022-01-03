EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to the Eagle Eye Community Theatre in March

Every Brilliant Thing will be performed in Squamish this year. Performances run at the Eagle Eye Community Theatre March 16, 2022 - March 26, 2022.

The play is by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe, featuring Amy Reid from the Netflix original series Maid.

You're six years old. Mum's in hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.