Danse Danse Presents MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Based on the Music of Sting Next Year

Performances are on stage March 12 to 16, 2024 at Place des Arts.

Feb. 10, 2023 Â 

Danse Danse reveals today a highlight of its 2023-2024 season: Message In A Bottle, a spectacular production celebrating contemporary and street dance styles, with a soundtrack of hits by renowned singer-songwriter Sting. A performance event by choreographer Kate Prince, featuring the dancers of ZooNation, on stage March 12 to 16, 2024 at Place des Arts.

In Message In A Bottle, renowned choreographer Kate Prince brings Sting's legendary repertoire to life in a work that tells the story of three siblings forced to flee their homeland when war erupts. Their perilous journey toward new lands paints a vivid portrait of the uprooting experienced by immigrants and refugees.

The soundtrack includes Every Breath You Take (re-recorded by Sting himself for the occasion), Roxanne, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, Walking On The Moon, Englishman In New York, Shape Of My Heart and Fields Of Gold. The music is arranged by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman) and sound design is by David McEwan (Nitin Sawhney, Cirque du Soleil).

Message In A Bottle is a powerful addition to Kate Prince's transformative and intense body of work, which uses choreography as a vehicle for resistance against political oppression.

Kate Prince is a director, writer and choreographer. She is also the Artistic Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company which she founded in 2002. Kate is an Associate Artist at both The Old Vic and Sadler's Wells, where ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company is also a Resident Company.

In 2005 Sadler's Wells commissioned the company's first full-length work, Into the Hoods, conceived and directed by Kate Prince. The show's premiere in 2006 was met with widespread critical acclaim and Into the Hoods went on to become the first hip hop dance show to play in the West End in 2008.

Kate Prince's work with ZooNation includes the Olivier nominated Some Like It Hip Hop, Groove on Down the Road, ZooNation: Unplugged (Sadler's Wells, 2013), The Mad Hatter's Tea Party (Royal Opera House), Into the Hoods: Remixed , and their most recent show, SYLVIA (The Old Vic, 2018). The company created special performances for Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday celebrations and for the Laurence Olivier Awards in 2011, creating new choreography for West Side Story with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

She has also created choreography for film and television, and some of her other notable theatre work includes Everybody's Talking About Jamie for Jonathan Butterell (West End, nominated for Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer), Enda Walsh's Ballyturk (National Theatre), Stephen Mear's Shoes (Sadler's Wells), I Can't Sing: The X-Factor Musical (London Palladium) and A Mad World My Masters (Royal Shakespeare Company), both for Sean Foley.

With ZooNation she has also created choreography for sporting events such as the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Handover Ceremonies (2008), the Opening Ceremony of the Tour de France (2007), and the IOC opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics at the Royal Opera House.

In 2018, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation in recognition of its mission to inspire the next generation of theatregoers and theatremakers.

In 2020, Kate Prince was the subject of the BBC Imagine Documentary series presented by Alan Yentob entitled Kate Prince: Every Move She Makes.

Kate Prince has been nominated for three Olivier Awards, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, a WhatsOnStage Award and two Critics' Circle National Dance Awards. Kate has an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Winchester and in 2019 Kate received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services rendered to dance.

Sadler's Wells is a world-leading creative organisation based in London committed to the making of dance, with over three centuries of theatrical heritage. Since 2005, Sadler's Wells has created award-winning dance productions, co-productions and touring projects in collaboration with its portfolio of Associate Artists, as well as international dance companies and partners.

These include Russell Maliphant's multi-award-winning production PUSH with Sylvie Guillem; Crystal Pite's Polaris with Thomas AdÃ¨s; Gravity Fatigue, directed by fashion designer Hussein Chalayan; Sutra by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and sculptor Antony Gormley; Michael Keegan-Dolan's Swan Lake / Loch na hEala; productions by Carlos Acosta's company Acosta Danza; Natalia Osipova's Pure Dance; Botis Seva's Olivier Award winning BLKDOG and William Forsythe's A Quiet Evening of Dance.

Sadler's Wells plays a significant role in the development of dance, bringing innovative and inspiring works to worldwide audiences. In the last 15 years, the organisation has created 56 productions that have been enjoyed by 2.2 million people, with over 2,500 performances given at 388 venues in 48 countries. Sadler's Wells productions have toured to some of the most prestigious theatres and festivals around the world, such as the Sydney Opera House, the Lincoln Center's White Light Festival in New York, the National Centre for Performing Arts in Beijing, the Chekhov International Theatre Festival in Moscow, and Santiago a mil Festival in Chile.

In 2020, Sadler's Wells premiered Message In A Bottle in collaboration with Universal Music UK. In 2021 The Rite of Spring and common ground[s] received its world premiere, in partnership with the Pina Bausch Foundation and Ecole des Sables.



