DWYT A CENTURY SONGBOOK Is Back By Popular Demand With More Songs And More Stories!

Back by popular demand and with exciting new material! The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is proud to present A Century Songbook by the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (DWYT). This uplifting show, celebrating 100 years of Jewish life in Montreal, was such a hit when it played a limited engagement of 5 performances in 2017 that the Segal Centre is bringing it back to the stage for 14 performances from June 16 to June 30, 2019.

Originally developed to honour the centennial anniversary of Federation CJA, this musical retrospective concert celebrates the past hundred years of the Montreal Jewish community's achievements and challenges through song, dance, and personal stories. Featuring a multi-generational company of 39 and a 6-piece band, this musical journey is fun for the whole family. Performers take us through daily life and historic landmarks: the early immigration to Montreal, the roaring 20s, the union movement, Baron Byng High, Fletcher's Field, creation of the State of Israel, Sephardic immigration, Expo 67, March of the Living, the Soviet Jewry movement, community advocacy, and more. Iconic songs, dance, personal stories, and projections are woven together to create a rich tapestry of the shared experiences of Montreal Jews through the decades. This expanded version of the original show will feature a larger cast, enhancements to a few of the original songs, and some additional songs.

Audiences can look forward to hearing well-loved and contemporary favourites from each era with a repertoire that includes everything from folk music to rock, from anthems to show tunes. While parts of the show are in English, songs are also performed in French, Yiddish, Hebrew-and even Russian and Amharic- all showcasing the diverse origins of the city's Jewish community and reflecting the community's issues and contributions from 1917 to 2019.

The Segal Centre and Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre believe in theatre's power to strengthen and connect communities. As such, there will be two special performances of A Century Songbook that seek to bring audiences together.

On Friday, June 21, there will be a special early performance at 6 p.m. followed by a traditional Shabbat dinner. The dinner is open to all ages. Seating is limited and tickets for the dinner may be purchased separately.

On Thursday, June 27, the Segal Centre will be hosting its first-ever Relaxed Performance at 7 p.m. With support from the Conseil des arts de Montréal and as a recipient of a new grant from Inclusive Society as part of their Partnership Research Program funded by the Fonds de recherche du Québec, and in collaboration with the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation (CRIR) researchers, faculty members of the University of Montreal and McGill University, the Segal Centre is endeavoring to identify existing barriers faced by individuals with disabilities when accessing and experiencing theatre performances. A Relaxed Performance is designed to make the theatre space more comfortable and welcoming to audience members who will benefit from a more relaxed sensory experience and casual environment, including (but not limited to) patrons with an Autism Spectrum disorder, a sensory impairment, language processing limitations, or a learning disability. Other audience members who may benefit from relaxed performances include young children, those with physical impairments, people who experience anxiety, or people not comfortable with the conventions of a traditional theatre space. There will be a more relaxed attitude towards noise and movement within the theatre during the performance. This performance is open to patrons of all abilities.

For pricing and information on these two events, please contact the Box Office at 514.739.7944.

The DWYT is thrilled to have a group of gifted performers of all ages who have generously volunteered their time and talent: Omar Al Aryani, Salomé Assor, Armias Azariya, Abigail Benmergui, Leah Benmergui, Arlene Berg, Madison Bernard, Danielle Buch, Shireen Cale, Maia Cooper, Mia Cooperman, Alon Dotan, Jonathan Eidelman, Samuel Eiley, Kinneret Kohl Finegold, Billy Finkelstein, Keila Finkelstein, Stephanie Finkelstein, Cynthia Fish, Eliane Goldstein, Jonathan Goldstein, Carly Michelle Gross, Angela Hernandez, Hyllah Hollander, Klara Rose Hoffman-Arrington, Adina Katz, Betty Kis-Marer, Jesse Krolik, Bram Lackman-Mincoff, Jodi Lackman, Burney Lieberman, Richard Martz, Chana Orenstein, David Peterman, Veronica Schnitzer, Daisy Sigal, Sarah Sinacore, Sam Stein, and Alexandra Urovitch.

5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, H3W 1M7 TICKETS: $54. Group, Senior, Student, Under 30 discounts available. Subject to availability, 514.739.7944, www.segalcentre.org





