Cirque du Soleil Keeps Fans Connected Through CIRQUECONNECT

Since 1984, Cirque du Soleil has been creating some of the world's most awe-inspiring live entertainment experiences. The company is now reinventing its own art form beyond live entertainment with the recent launch of CirqueConnect, its digital content hub. From the beginning, new and longtime fans have connected online to enjoy the best moments of some of the most iconic Cirque du Soleil shows along with a variety of other fan-favorite multimedia productions. Totaling more than 51 million views since its launch on March 27th, the CirqueConnect programming continues to transport fans and to spread joy directly to their screens.

Every week, more than one million fans visit the Cirque du Soleil content hub to get their dose of awe. While waiting for live entertainment venues to reopen, the company has newfound relevance with its virtual gatherings providing fans with an innovative way to stay connected and enjoy Cirque du Soleil creations. The company is adding new content on the hub every week and will continue developing its global content offerings in the coming months.

"The launch of CirqueConnect is an important milestone and is part of the company's revival strategy," says Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Humans are social by nature. Even though we'll be back together to enjoy the types of live, thrilling shows Cirque du Soleil offers, CirqueConnect provides fans worldwide with an easy way to connect with the live entertainment community and experience the joy and awe of Cirque du Soleil."

This Friday's new 60-minute special will take fans on an acrobatic voyage to three of its most successful touring shows where characters jump to life inside wondrous worlds beyond the viewers' imagination. Viewers will first be immersed in a poetic and acrobatic ode to the rich and vibrant culture of Mexico with spectacular acts from LUZIA. Next is an invitation to the world of BAZZAR, a journey into an eclectic performance lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians contrive an awe-inspiring spectacle - one full of utter chaos and uplifting beauty. Fans will end their 60-minute journey by visiting a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams lie waiting, with select acts from KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities.

About CirqueConnect:

The CirqueConnect content hub is filled with exciting content to explore from our various multimedia offerings, including:

Special weekly programming: 60-minute specials, Behind the Curtain specials and Best Of specials

Virtual Reality Experiences: Download the Cirque du Soleil VR app to get onstage and step into the heart of our shows'most thrilling moments.

Original Webseries and Tutorials: With titles such as Cirque it Out and Color Me Cirque, audiences can exercise like a Cirque du Soleil artist and learn make-up techniques from the professionals.

Making-of: Get exclusive access behind the curtain of Cirque du Soleil's most iconic productions.

Music: Sit back and enjoy, sing along or get up and dance to a variety of music videos and soundtracks from our Cirque du Soleil shows.

Family-Friendly Favorites: Cirque du Soleil family programming includes Netflix's Luna Petunia, an animated series of adventure, friendship and learning in the fantastical land of Amazia and Big Top Academy, an original live-action kids series centered around an extraordinary group of young acrobats who dream of becoming circus artists.

Blue Man Group: Enjoy short comedy sketches, live show clips, music videos and other fan-favorite videos from the Blue Man Group.

Fans are invited to tune in this Friday July 10th at 12 p.m. PST / 3p.m. ET, on the CirqueConnect content hub at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.

