Cirque Du Soleil Launches All-New CirqueConnect Digital Experience

Cirque du Soleil has unveiled its exciting fall programming along with a brand-new look for its CirqueConnect content hub. Featuring an enhanced library of titles, the newly revamped CirqueConnect platform will provide fans with inspiring freshly-produced never-before-seen series and exclusive content. Starting today, fans of all ages can enjoy a new lineup of original content on an updated, mobile-responsive, user-friendly platform that includes the first episode of CirqueClass, with the truly inspirational Cirque du Soleil show director and writer Michel Laprise (whose amazing credits include writing and directing the upcoming Cirque du Soleil show Drawn to Life, in collaboration with Disney, the KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities touring show, and Madonna's acclaimed MDNA World Tour and Super Bowl XLVI halftime show).



''While our fans are eagerly waiting for us to get back on stage, we want to keep providing original, unique and exciting content for them, all in one place,'' said Sebastien Ouimet, Director of global content and strategic partnerships at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. ''Cirque du Soleil's mission is to invoke the imagination, provoke the senses and evoke the emotions, and CirqueConnect's programming embraces this in a genuine way as it aims to bring a bit of the extraordinary to the life of our fans all over the world''.

CirqueClass

In this original series, fans will explore the creative process from inside the minds of the creators and artists. Featuring renowned Cirque du Soleil talent, each episode will be an exploration of ideas and motivations, lessons and experiences through in-depth intimate masterclasses. Addressing a wide range of subjects such as art, creation, inspiration, imagination, performance and more, the CirqueClass series will be presented every three weeks, starting today with the incomparable writer & show director Michel Laprise, hosting the first episode. Viewers can go home with plenty of food for thought about creativity and how it can help you take your life from ordinary to extraordinary. Tune in at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect to learn more about what the famous director with the boyish, childlike glee can teach you about unleashing creativity and how to make things happen in an extraordinary way.



Upcoming CirqueClass hosts include show director and choreographer Lydia Bouchard, whose credits include DIVA (2018) and REBEL (2019) by Cirque du Soleil in Andorra, and the upcoming Vive nos Divas! by Cirque du Soleil at the Amphitheatre Cogeco, and costume designer for RuPaul and Cirque du Soleil Zaldy Goco, whose work was seen in recent years in the shows Michael Jackson ONE , and Volta by Cirque du Soleil.

Cirque Up!

Kids love to clown around, so why not channel their silliness through circus arts? Cirque du Soleil offers them a chance to learn the tricks of the trade with Cirque Up! They want to learn how to juggle? How about learning a few tricks from a Cirque du Soleil performer? They wish they knew how to do Cirque make-up for Halloween? Why not learn from a Cirque du Soleil makeup artist? They dream of life under the Big Top? Cirque du Soleil designers can show them how to transform their bedroom into a circus. Hosted by various Cirque du Soleil professionals, this tutorial series made just for kids brings Cirque du Soleil's unique universe to children around the world. Starting October 25th, kids of all ages can experience the excitement of doing something completely unique, the #CirqueWay.

Cirque Me Out

Idolized all over the world, Cirque du Soleil artists are famous for their extraordinary performances. Ever wondered what type of training these athletes have to go through to be in such amazing shape? Wonder no more! Cirque du Soleil has created a series of work-out classes that fans from around the world can join to train and exercise with real Cirque du Soleil artists. Starting October 15th, everyone is invited to join Vitor Silva Dos Santos from KÀ alongside professional dancer Luis Cabanzo and groove to the beats of Ritmos, to connect with their breath and move their body mindfully with Mélodie Lamoureux from BAZZAR in her Yoga classes, and to burn a ton of calories with Lauren J. Herley from BAZZAR in her full body workouts.

Going Beyond Live

Originally launched in March 2020, the CirqueConnect content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. To date, CirqueConnect has garnered 60M views from across the globe and offers more than 50 original programs. CirqueConnect offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from Cirque's iconic vault, as well as a chance to discover newly-produced series that go beyond the big top and the company's various live entertainment creations.



Beginning October 14, 2020 on cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.

