Challenge Met For The Virtual Edition Of CINARS WEB

After an initial success last fall, the multidisciplinary CINARS conference proposed a new digital edition to facilitate discussions between artists, agents and international presenters, and to plan the programming of the coming years.

For four days, the performing arts community gathered on the web for showcases, conferences and networking sessions.

In total, 869 participants from some fifty countries or so met at this major international conference, including 285 presenters, 339 exhibitors and 245 observers. And there was no shortage of opportunities for exchange and discovery: a total of thirteen activities punctuated the four days, and 860 shows and projects were presented.

This effervescent creativity generated 5,890 contacts, which resulted in 788 meetings and 26,279 messages exchanged! These impressive figures show that the performing arts are alive and well, and that the enthusiasm of artists and cultural workers alike for the revival of shows is more than present.

« We are very proud of this beautiful edition and the quality speakers it attracted. During these four days, we were able to contemplate the biggest names in international performing arts. All the participating companies and programmers shared the same desire and the same need: to meet and exchange. By proposing this CINARS Web platform as a place to meet, exchange and maintain ties between professionals, we are pleased to be able to prepare the ground for the upcoming resumption of tours by Quebec and Canadian artists on international stages and vice versa. » -Alain Paré, President, Director and Founder