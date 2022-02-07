Centaur Theatre Springs Back To Life with WILDSIDE REMIX 2022

Wildside Festival Remix 2022 turns the lights back on for live theatre at Centaur in collaboration with La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines.

From March 2 to March 12, Centaur Theatre will host Logic of the Worst by Étienne Lepage and Frédérick Gravel, and 1, 2 maybe 3 by jean & syd, two productions that were to run at La Chapelle as part of a Wildside Festival collaboration between the two theatres.

The storytelling event Confabulation: Good Date, Bad Date - stories of romance and regret, organized by Matt Goldberg, will be back on stage Friday March 4, followed on the 5th by Wildside Unplugged. This musical celebration of the festival's 25th anniversary will be led by singer/songwriters Sarah Segal-Lazar, Lucy Earle, and Vienna D'Amato Hall.

The theatre was forced by the fifth wave of the pandemic to cancel the original plans for the 25th Annual Wildside Festival in January. The Quebec government recently announced that theatres can open at 50% capacity as of February 7th. This announcement has created a great opportunity for Centaur Theatre and Theatre La Chapelle to rekindle a portion of the original plan for the festival.

For more information visit centaurtheatre.com.