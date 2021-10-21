Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al to Present VANISHING MELODIES â€“ Music by Patrick Watson

To mark its 50th anniversary, Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al presents VANISHING MÃ‰LODIES - Music by Patrick Watson, a danced foray into the poetic universe of Patrick Watson, the Montreal singer and musician with the inimitable voice.

VANISHING MÃ‰LODIES - Music by Patrick Watson, from November 2 to 6, ThÃ©Ã¢tre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts.

After the unprecedented success of Dance Me, a tribute to Leonard Cohen, Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al returns with a dazzling new offering, on the threshold of a pivotal stage in their evolution. In the middle of the night, a woman waits, alone, in a bus shelter. Memories wash over her like a wave. A strange dance begins between this woman whose memory is crumbling and the people who have been part of her life. From these premises, dance, theatre, music and video combine in an impressionistic tableau choreographed by Anne Plamondon and Juliano Nunes and directed by Eric Jean. Set to the rhythms of 15 of Patrick Watson's captivating songs, drawn from his entire repertoire, this dreamlike and sensual large-scale production provides a prime showcase for a guest actress, Brigitte Saint-Aubin, and the 14 fabulous performers of the company.

"With an exciting new season upon us, it is a tremendous pleasure for us to collaborate on this project with such talented designers and artists. We are also very proud to present a work built upon the music of a Montreal singer-songwriter who is renowned both for his musical genius and for his uniqueness."-Marie-JoÃ«lle Tremblay, General Manager of Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al

VANISHING MÃ‰LODIES is a contemporary ballet immersed in Watson's dreamlike lyrical world and expertly brought to form with the remarkable choreography courtesy of Juliano Nunes (Germany) and Anne Plamondon (Quebec, Canada).

"The choice of Anne Plamondon and Juliano Nunes as choreographers was extremely deliberate, since it was essential, in my opinion, that the company call on choreographers with strong and daring signature styles, thus allowing the 14 performers of the company to continue to reinvent and surpass themselves." - Eric Jean, creation and stage director.

