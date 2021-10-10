BRAVO NIAGARA! Announces Laila Biali, Sultans Of String, Robi Botos Trio, and More For 2021 TD Jazz Series

Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts invites audiences to join them as Canadian treasures take centre stage this Fall and Winter as they announce their 2021 TD Jazz Series and Voices of Freedom Concert.

The lineup is as follows:

Laila Biali Trio - October 16

Sultans Of String: Refuge & Sanctuary Double CD Release - Annual Voices of Freedom Concert - November 13

Robi Botos Trio w/ Special Guest Joanna Majoko - November 19

Pavlo: Home For The Holidays - December 16

Molly Johnson: This Holiday Season - December 20

Taking place at St. Catharines' FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, the five forthcoming events kick off with JUNO Award-winning singer/songwriter Laila Biali and her Trio this October 16th performing selections from her latest release Out of Dust.

From there, and within the series, multi-award winning and NY Times-charting Sultans of String will mark Bravo Niagara!'s Voices of Freedom Concert - an annual event dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and histories through the arts.

"We're excited to bring Sultans of String and their unique brand of musical synergy and collaboration that speaks to the challenges facing the world's displaced peoples," Artistic Director Christine Mori shares. This concert is a double CD release of Refuge and Sanctuary, two brand new award-winning albums by Sultans of String.

Continuing the festivities throughout November, JUNO Award-winning Robi Botos Trio is set to take the stage with special guest vocalist Joanna Majoko.

Delighting audiences in December with two festive holiday concerts will be multi-award winning and Billboard-charting Canadian guitarist, Pavlo, and one of Canada's most treasured singer/songwriters JUNO Award-winning Molly Johnson, celebrating the release of her brand-new holiday album This Holiday Season.

Tickets are $50, plus taxes and fees, and are limited due to venue capacity under strict health and safety precautions. Exclusive $25 student/youth pricing is available with valid identification, and exciting flex packs are also on offer to save up to 25% by attending more than one show.

Founded by dynamic mother/daughter duo that is Artistic Director, Christine Mori, and Executive Director, Alexis Spieldenner, Bravo Niagara! is in its seventh year celebrating the beauty and cultural heritage of the Niagara Region with Canadian musical excellence, social activism, education, and a passionate love for the arts. That this premiere festival is their vision come to life can be traced to Mori's classical training at Juilliard before spending 30 years as pianist with the Florida Orchestra, and Spieldenner keenly watching from the wings. Spieldenner is a Fellow of the DeVos Institute of Arts Management and a recipient of the Lincoln M. Alexander Award for her dedicated leadership in eliminating racial discrimination and promoting positive social change.