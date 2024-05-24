Applications Close Next Week For Black Theatre Workshop's Artist Mentorship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Theatre Workshop (BTW)’s esteemed National Artist Mentorship Program (AMP), now entering its 12th year, is calling for submissions from artists Canada-wide. After a successful year of its newly revamped format, the program continues its mission to support and elevate early-career and established theatre practitioners alike. To encourage continuity and to offer resources to its community, BTW also invites AMP alumni to apply.



The AMP curriculum unites production and administration, providing support for artists at all stages of their careers through workshops, 1-on-1 coaching, and networking opportunities. An enriching and collaborative experience, the program will culminate in public-facing events for various audiences to enjoy. As a part of its expansion and desire to support artists who wish to work in the English and/or French sectors of Canada’s unique bilingual theatre landscape, AMP workshops will now be offered in English and/or French.



Sam Kugyibi, an interdisciplinary artist based and working in Alberta, feels that the AMP program has been a great resource for him as an immigrant who has a passion for theatre.



‘’The various workshops have been very informative; giving me the needed knowledge, networking opportunities, and on occasion giving me new ideas - for example, I started to think about touring my fringe show (which I got a grant to work on thanks to BTW), and even thinking about coming up with my own festival as a result of some of the workshops we've had.’’ - Samuel Kugbiyi, Playwright, Director & Performer (AMP 2024 Cohort)



Keith Trevor Fernandez from Montreal (Tiotia:ke) feels that the program has been ‘’invaluable’’ to him as he seeks to become a successful independent theatre producer.



‘’My mentor has been instrumental in guiding my decision-making process as I learn from their professional experiences and implement ideas within my own practice. Our weekly meetings, in tandem with the workshops provided by AMP, have helped me grow as a professional artist. This comprehensive support has been essential for the early stages of theatre creation and has allowed us to engage with and support local artists effectively." - Keith Trevor Fernandez, Producer & Director (AMP 2024 Cohort)



‘’One of my greatest aspirations is to equip emerging artists with the necessary tools and resources, enabling them to access a plethora of opportunities and realize their full potential.’’ - Sarah Labissière, Associate Program Director

APPLICANT PROFILE

BTW is seeking multi-hyphenates, self-driven producers, and curious explorers of the creative process. Writers, directors, actors, choreographers, stage managers, and those interested in mastering technical and production management are desired candidates. AMP encourages members of the BIPOC, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQ+ communities to apply. Interested participants are invited to visit Black Theatre Workshop’s website at www.blacktheatreworkshop.ca/amp-submissions-eng for additional information and to fill out the submission form.



AMP will accept applications until May 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to schedule an interview in June. The selected participants will be announced in September 2024. The program runs from September 2024 to May 2025.

