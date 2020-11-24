Amélie Bergeron Appointed Artistic Co-Director of Festival Les Coups de Théâtre

Rémi Boucher, director of Festival Les Coups de Théâtre, and the members of its board have announced the appointment of Amélie Bergeron to the position of artistic co-director.

Theatre artist and director, Amélie Bergeron has been programming director at Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs in Québec City since 2018. She is also guest artistic co-director of the Théâtre des Petites Lanternes in Sherbrooke, for which she designed the event La Grande Cueillette des mots - Projet Monarques created from some 800 testimonies of veterans and their loved ones in post-traumatic stress situations for the fall of 2022.

Her many remarkable achievements include directing Annick Lefebvre's play Les Barbelés at the Théâtre du Trident in Québec City, Une Bête sur la lune at the Théâtre La Bordée, and Le Piano à voile, a puppet show presented in a school bus by Ubus Théâtre with Agnès Zacharie. In her new position at Festival Les Coups de Théâtre, Amélie Bergeron will be responsible for the national component, while Rémi Boucher will oversee the international side.

"A show that is good for young audiences is good for everyone," says Amélie Bergeron. "Theatre for young people is a treasure trove of extraordinary shows that, although they are created to appeal to children and adolescents, are thrilling theatre experiences for all audiences."

Amélie Bergeron is particularly attracted to Festival Les Coups de Théâtre's support for artists and companies in developing bold, innovative projects. She is looking forward to inviting creators of shows for all audiences to experiment in working with young spectators.

Founded in Montréal in 1990 by Rémi Boucher, Festival Les Coups de Théâtre is a biennial event that welcomes companies from around the world to present their creations in theatre, dance and music. The next edition of the festival will be held in May 2022.

Shows View More Montreal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You