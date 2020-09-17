Wyo Performing Arts And Education Center Announces  2020 Lotus Award Winners

The winners are selected from multiple nominees submitted by past recipients, WYO board and staff members and voted on by the board of directors.

Christy Love, Scott Davis and Mary Ludemann have been selected as the recipients of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center's 2020 Lotus Awards and will be honored at a private reception Sept. 24.

An homage to the theater's original name in the 1920s, the WYO's Lotus Award is presented to individuals who inspire passion for the creative arts in Sheridan by demonstrating outstanding support and selfless dedication to the goals of the WYO. The winners are selected from multiple nominees submitted by past recipients, WYO board and staff members and voted on by the board of directors.

Love has demonstrated her love and dedication to the regional theater over the years. Along with her brother, longtime WYO supporter and former Lotus Award winner Kim Love, she donated the Perkins building to the WYO, which now houses the Mars Theater and Lotus Lobby. In addition to faithfully sponsoring and attending shows every year, Christy Love was instrumental in bringing the Met Opera Live in HD to the region, funding the purchase of the necessary equipment.

As a couple, Davis and Ludemann have also invested a significant amount in the theater, not only in funds, but in time. Davis was an active board member for several years, and both are longtime members of the annual WYO gala committee. The theater's second grand staircase was made possible by a generous donation made in honor of their late son, Jeff.

"We are thrilled to honor this year's Lotus Awards recipients," said Executive Director Erin Butler. "From the performances they attend to the time they volunteer to funding the actual infrastructure of the building, Christy, Scott and Mary have made the WYO the place of joy it is today."

Past honorees include Lynne and Pete Simpson, Kim Love, Sy Thickman, Marva Craft, Dick and Tami Davis, Pat Tomsovic and Susan Miller.

