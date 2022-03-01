Wildlife Enthusiast Filipe DeAndrade Comes to Alberta Bair Theater, March 18

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Alberta Bair Theater present "Untamed" with Felipe DeAndrade, an acclaimed National Geographic content creator, on Friday, March 18 at 7:30pm.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Filipe DeAndrade grew up wanting to tell animals' stories and fell in love with photography. Today, he is the star of National Geographic WILD web series Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade.

In 2015 DeAndrade won National Geographic's "Wild to Inspire" short film competition and was invited to help shoot documentaries in Africa with National Geographic. This trip inspired him to explore his own backyard in Gainesville, Florida. His show, Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade, premiered in 2017 National Geographic WILD's YouTube Channel. With a crew of three, DeAndrade and his team have traveled across the United States in a repurposed ambulance filming in Florida, South Carolina, Louisiana, and New Mexico. They've had close encounters with crocodiles, mountain lions, coyotes, monkeys, birds, and an 87-pound snapping turtle. Currently, DeAndrade continues to capture incredible phenomena through his series.

The National Geographic Live Series is sponsored locally by KULR 8.

For tickets, $37 adult and $20 student + additional non-refundable fees, please call or stop by the ABT Box Office from 10AM to 5PM Monday through Friday and on Saturdays 10AM to 2PM at 406-256-6052 or visit the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Educators, this event qualifies for ABT's Ten for Ten program, by which tickets are $10 each when a minimum of ten tickets are purchased in one transaction.