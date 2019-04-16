Whitefish Performing Arts Center Presents 9 TO 5

One of the most popular movie comedies of all time comes to life on stage with music & lyrics by musical icon, Dolly Parton in 9 to 5 the Musical, coming to the Whitefish Performing Arts Center April 26-28. The hit musical is based on the iconic 1980 movie listed by the American Film Institute as one of the "Top 100 Funniest Films." Set to music written by Country Music Hall of Famer, Dolly Parton, it will be performed by 30 students ages 13-18 from 6 different schools across the Flathead Valley. It is part of Alpine Theatre Project's ATP Kids theatre education program for local students.

"This movie was iconic and, frankly, groundbreaking when it came out," says ATP Artistic Director Betsi Morrison who, along with Broadway veteran, Luke Walrath, is teaching the teenage students. "Calling out workplace harassment and gender inequality in 1979 was bold back then. Given the conversations we're having now, the story, while packaged in a slapstick comedy, is more timely than ever."

Set in 1979, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The musical contains mature themes and language, and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

ATP Kids is the cornerstone of Alpine Theatre Project's educational programming, which include theatre productions, classes, and camps for elementary, middle, and high school students along with professional internships. Over 1,500 students have taken part in ATP's educational programs since 2008.

This session is presented by Kalispell KiDDS and sponsored by Glacier Bank & John and Kris Vandenburgh, with assistance from Freedom Bank, Edward Jones Investments, and State Farm Insurance. Tickets are $10 for students and $18 for adults and can be purchased by calling 406-862-7469 or visiting atpwhitefish.org





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You