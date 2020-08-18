WYO Theater Reimagines Annual Gala Fundraiser

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will not be hosting their annual Gala Fundraiser in 2020.

In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will not be hosting their annual Gala Fundraiser in 2020.

The performance of Sondheim's Into the Woods originally planned as the Gala performance will continue as scheduled but will not include the party/fundraising element typical of the WYO Gala. Instead, Into the Woods, will continue as this year's WYO Theater/Civic Theatre Guild Co-production October 16-18 & 22-25, 2020.

The reimagining of this production will assist the Civic Theater Guild financially as their season start date has been pushed back and the dates currently held for the typical spring performance of the Co-Production, will remain available in case of cancellation this fall.

"It was a very tough decision for the WYO and Gala committee," says Gala Committee Chairperson Cheri Wilson. "After examining a number of possible scenarios, the Committee determined that the WYO could not safely promote and manage the festive environment the WYO Gala is known for. This is an extremely unfortunate side effect of the current health crisis. We hope the production can continue as scheduled, providing a much needed theatrical opportunity for a limited number of attendees in October."

Traditionally the WYO Gala is the only fundraising event the WYO hosts throughout the year. The Gala committee will be launching an online auction in November featuring products from local artisans to assist in this year's fundraising efforts.

