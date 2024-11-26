WYO Will Host San Diego Ballet Alongside Local Dancers in THE NUTCRACKER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will present San Diego Ballet (SDB) in “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. This holiday classic features the critically acclaimed San Diego Ballet alongside more than 60 local dancers, all on the WYO stage!

SDB presents an annual concert season of classical and contemporary dance to its diverse audience, secures touring engagements to present SDB original repertoire and provides arts education in the community through outreach programs and scholarships. San Diego Ballet's mission is to excite, enrich and entertain its diverse audience through an imaginative presentation of classical and contemporary dance.

Don’t miss your chance to see “The Nutcracker” live at the WYO this December! Sponsored by the WYO’s Major Season and Educational Series Sponsors with additional support from Little Horn State Bank, Sheridan EyeCare and Jim & Angie Navarro.





