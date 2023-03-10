Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage

The performance is on Saturday April 1 at 7pm.

Mar. 10, 2023  
WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center once again welcomes Grammy Award Winner and guitar-shredding artist Larry Mitchell to the WYO Stage. On Saturday April 1 at 7pm award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll will open the performance followed by Larry Mitchell who will be supported onstage by a few talented (and lucky) local bandmates.

Larry Mitchell is a Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and performer who has toured the world playing guitar with well-known artists including Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier, Ric Ocasek and Miguel Bosé. In his original compositions, Larry skillfully weaves guitar textures that showcase his virtuosity as a solo artist and ensemble player.

As an artist, he has released 9 solo records and won a San Diego Music Award for best pop jazz artist.

Randi Driscoll is an award-winning singer/songwriter and actress. Randi's original music is a blend of piano driven singer/songwriter music with elements of pop, country and jazz. Her music has been featured in film, television, and a commercial directed by Spike Lee, in which Randi also appeared. Her performance credits include appearances at Lincoln Center, Place des Arts (Montreal), The Japan Center for the Arts, The Ford Theatre and numerous universities, performance halls, nightclubs and cabarets.



