WYO Theater Presents INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods brings fairytales and fantasy to the WYO

The Brothers Grimm hit the WYO stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make this October.

Presented in conjunction with the Civic Theatre Guild, performances of Into the Woods will be held October 16-17 at 7pm; 18 at 2pm; 21-24 at 2pm; 25 at 2pm and will be hosted as the WYO/CTG 2020 Co-Production.

Theater goers who purchase tickets opening weekend (October 16 or 17) will be invited to attend a pre-show party and costume contest on Art Alley (Brundage Street between Brooks and Main) weather dependent.

The show features a talented cast of local performers following storybook characters everyone thought they knew on a quest to fulfill their wishes and dreams. The story unfolds as Baker and his wife wish to have a child; Cinderella wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. All wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.

Sponsored by Tom Belus, ERA Carroll Realty, Gene & Kandi Davis, Bloedorn Lumber, Woodland Park Storage, Elevate and First Federal Bank & Trust, patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend one of eight performances with a limited number of seats available. Streaming tickets will not be offered, and attendees will be encouraged to wear masks.

This Tony Award-winning musical from James Lapine and Steven Sondheim is both enchanting and touching and will take you on a fantastical journey through a magical world.

