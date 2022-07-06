WYO Theater Participates in #WyoGives

On Wednesday July 13 the Wyoming Nonprofit Network is hosting a state-wide day of giving called Wyo Gives. You can help support the WYO Theater (or any number of local non-profits) by donating online at wyogives.org anytime in the 24-hour period on July 13. Most importantly, your donation to the WYO will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $6,000 thanks to the generosity of long-time supporter, Christy Love!

The WYO is participating in Wyo Gives with the goal of raising funds to purchase a new projector for the theater. Part of the WYO's vision is to provide world-class arts for the Sheridan and Johnson County communities. This vision is met through some programming that requires the use of a high-definition projector. Without a new projector, the WYO would no longer be able to offer monthly viewings of The Met Live in HD or National Theatre Live, which streams live opera and theatre productions from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and The National Theatre in London. Nor would the theater be able to offer events that require the use of a projected image like demonstrations, lectures or film series'. Any donation will help the theater meet this goal and provide new artistic opportunities for our community.

In addition, the Wyoming Nonprofit Network has arranged a dollar-for-dollar match to many online donations made to support the nonprofit sector in Wyoming! So, make sure to visit wyogives.org anytime on July 13 to donate to the WYO Theater.