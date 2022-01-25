WYO Theater Announces Creative Aging Courses

WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is partnering with the Hub on Smith to provide two Creative Aging courses to community members aged 55+, free of charge, in February and March 2022.

Starting on February 2nd, two 8-week courses will lead participants through activities that build artistic skills and culminate in a special performance to showcase the talent and work of the class members. The two courses include Storytelling, led by Grace Cannon, and Dance, led by Stephanie Koltiska. Both classes will be held from 1:00-2:00pm every Wednesday between February 2nd and March 23rd. The Storytelling class will take place at the Hub in the Art Room, while the Dance class will be held in the Dance studio at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

These courses, which are offered at no cost to participants, are made possible by a grant awarded to the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center from the Wyoming Arts Council via the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies. WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon qualified to apply for the grant after completing a training in the Creative Aging program design. Creative Aging programming is distinct from other community-based learning in that it ensures that the needs of older adult learners are met, their art-making skills are developed, explored, and practiced, and community is built through the experience.

Anyone who is interested, and is 55 years and up, is encouraged to participate. No experience necessary - just an open heart and creative spirit. Enrollment in the courses can be made through the Hub on Smith's website at thehubsheridan.org, or by calling 307.672.2240.

To learn more about the courses or how to get involved, email WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon at gcannon@wyotheater.com.