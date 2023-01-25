Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program

Prospective students are required to fill out an application and submit it to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center by February 10, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  
WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program

WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is accepting applications from students to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March.

In collaboration with Sheridan Travel & Tourism and the WYO Film Festival, WYO PLAY is offering the New Future Filmmakers Program for high school and college students aged 16 years and up. For those interested in learning more about the filmmaking education program, WYO PLAY will host an Info Session on Friday, February 3rd at 4PM at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

In its third year, the Future Filmmakers Program is condensing its comprehensive curriculum into a 5-week filmmaking challenge that will commence on February 27, 2023. In the first three weeks, students of the program will get an overview of filmmaking through a series of workshops that focus on three phases of filmmaking: story writing, film shooting, and editing. Then, the students will work in small groups to write, shoot, and edit their own short films during the last two weeks of March, which coincides with the various Spring Breaks of area schools.

Through a combination of course work and project-based learning, students will benefit from a hands-on experience in multiple areas of film production. Additionally, they will build their skills in teamwork, creative problem-solving, and critical thinking. The final payoff of the program is that the short films will premiere at the WYO Film Festival in Fall 2023!

Prospective students are required to fill out an application and submit it to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center by February 10, 2023. Students will then be notified of admission status within the following week.

To learn more about the info session, the program, or how to apply, visit the WYO's website www.wyotheater.com, or email WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon at gcannon@wyotheater.com.



Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February Photo
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will appear on the WYO Stage together (at last) Sunday February 19 at 4pm.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO Photo
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO
Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month Photo
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. 
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts Photo
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts
Alberta Bair Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000.

More Hot Stories For You


Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In FebruaryKathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February
January 21, 2023

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will appear on the WYO Stage together (at last) Sunday February 19 at 4pm.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYOEVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO
January 20, 2023

Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next MonthTAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
January 18, 2023

Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. 
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the ArtsAlberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts
January 10, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000.
Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!
January 5, 2023

Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running “Improvisation For Life” women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!
share