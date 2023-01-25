WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program

WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is accepting applications from students t o be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March.

In collaboration with Sheridan Travel & Tourism and the WYO Film Festival, WYO PLAY is offering the New Future Filmmakers Program for high school and college students aged 16 years and up. For those interested in learning more about the filmmaking education program, WYO PLAY will host an Info Session on Friday, February 3rd at 4PM at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

In its third year, the Future Filmmakers Program is condensing its comprehensive curriculum into a 5-week filmmaking challenge that will commence on February 27, 2023. In the first three weeks, students of the program will get an overview of filmmaking through a series of workshops that focus on three phases of filmmaking: story writing, film shooting, and editing. Then, the students will work in small groups to write, shoot, and edit their own short films during the last two weeks of March, which coincides with the various Spring Breaks of area schools.

Through a combination of course work and project-based learning, students will benefit from a hands-on experience in multiple areas of film production. Additionally, they will build their skills in teamwork, creative problem-solving, and critical thinking. The final payoff of the program is that the short films will premiere at the WYO Film Festival in Fall 2023!

Prospective students are required to fill out an application and submit it to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center by February 10, 2023. Students will then be notified of admission status within the following week.

To learn more about the info session, the program, or how to apply, visit the WYO's website www.wyotheater.com, or email WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon at gcannon@wyotheater.com.