 WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month

Performances are on April 13 and 14 at 7pm. 

Apr. 06, 2023  
WYO PLAY is collaborating with Sheridan Junior High School (SJHS) on Ye Olde Bronc Players' inaugural production of Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.' Performances are open to the public free-of-charge and will take place in the Early Building Auditorium at SJHS on April 13 and 14 at 7pm.

Directed by Heather Bujans, Ye Olde Bronc Players is a new theater group at SJHS that was formed to give young thespians experience in taking Shakespeare from the page to the stage. Since January, the group of 25 students has been working on one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, which Bujans abridged and adapted to increase accessibility for this age group. In collaboration with Sheridan County School District #2, WYO PLAY has been able to support the creation of this new unique theatrical opportunity for students in the community.

WYO PLAY is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and is sponsored by the Homer A & Mildred S Scott Family Foundation.



Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks Will Retire This SummerUcross Chef Cindy Brooks Will Retire This Summer
April 6, 2023

After 14 years as the beloved chef of Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in Wyoming, Cindy Brooks has announced her retirement, effective this summer. 
 WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month
April 6, 2023

 WYO PLAY is collaborating with Sheridan Junior High School (SJHS) on Ye Olde Bronc Players’ inaugural production of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ Performances are open to the public free-of-charge and will take place in the Early Building Auditorium at SJHS on April 13 and 14 at 7pm. 
Australia-Based Performer Ngaiire Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Month!Australia-Based Performer Ngaiire Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Month!
March 31, 2023

Join us on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of multi-genre, transformational music by Papua New Guinea native and Australian-based performer Ngaiire.
NOW AND THEN Comes to Billings Studio Theatre Beginning This WeekendNOW AND THEN Comes to Billings Studio Theatre Beginning This Weekend
March 31, 2023

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it?
Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Final Performances of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Due to IllnessMissoula Community Theatre Cancels Final Performances of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Due to Illness
March 19, 2023

The Missoula Community Theatre made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in the company.  This decision was heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved.
