 WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month

WYO PLAY is collaborating with Sheridan Junior High School (SJHS) on Ye Olde Bronc Players' inaugural production of Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.' Performances are open to the public free-of-charge and will take place in the Early Building Auditorium at SJHS on April 13 and 14 at 7pm.

Directed by Heather Bujans, Ye Olde Bronc Players is a new theater group at SJHS that was formed to give young thespians experience in taking Shakespeare from the page to the stage. Since January, the group of 25 students has been working on one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, which Bujans abridged and adapted to increase accessibility for this age group. In collaboration with Sheridan County School District #2, WYO PLAY has been able to support the creation of this new unique theatrical opportunity for students in the community.

WYO PLAY is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and is sponsored by the Homer A & Mildred S Scott Family Foundation.