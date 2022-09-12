Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WOOD BELLY & THE TWO TRACKS Come to the Wyo Theater

The event is on Friday September 23 at 7pm. 

Sep. 12, 2022  
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center opens its 2022-2023 Season with local favorites The Two Tracks and 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Festival winner, Wood Belly Friday September 23 at 7pm.

Welcome Wood Belly, a musical collective of Chris Weist (mandolin), Tom Knowlton (guitar), Chris Zink (dobro), Aaron McCloskey (banjo) and Taylor Shuck (bass). A Wood Belly song has its own lyrical persona and masterful arrangement; rooted in bluegrass tradition and planted solidly in contemporary innovation. The band has been garnering attention since the release of their 2018 debut album "Solid Ground," which was followed by a win at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition, as well as a 2018 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year nomination.

Wood Belly released its second album, "Man on the Radio" in January of 2020. The new 13-track collection was recorded at Swingfingers Studio in Fort Collins, CO with Grammy winning producer Sally Van Meter and engineer Aaron Youngberg, and features special guest fiddler Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters on several tracks.

Husband and wife duo Julie and Dave Huebner of The Two Tracks write songs that traverse the male and female perspective with emotional and natural images of rural American life. Julie's driving rhythm guitar, on-stage enthusiasm and vocal prowess dance perfectly with Dave's rich voice and unique cello playing, adding a layer of surprise to the band's sound that touches on high lonesome bluegrass and vintage country vibes while ending up in a world all its own thanks to the four-part harmonies, and rock-solid groove filled out by Taylor Phillps on bass and Fernando Serna on drums. Hailing from Sheridan, the band has traversed the country bringing their joyful, unique sound to stages big and small, including their first international trip this year, traveling to Dubai for performances at the World Expo. They've opened for artists such as Orville Peck, Eilen Jewell, Kitchen Dwellers, Black Lillies, and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.


Regional Awards


