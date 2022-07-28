WILD WEST SPECTACULAR The Musical Heads Into Final Week In Cody

It's Wild West Spectacular the Musical's FINAL WEEK in their 2022 summer season. Come see them July 29-August 6, 2022 performance every night at 7:00.

Traveling through the rugged vastness of Wyoming you may not expect to find a 4-time award-winning "Best Wild West Show" and 3-year running TripAdvisors Travelers Choice attraction as a Musical. None-the-less, between Yellowstone and the Big Horns is the historic Cody Theatre in Cody, Wyoming that for the past 7 consecutive summers has housed "Wild West Spectacular the Musical".

There is no better inspiration for live entertainment than Cody, Wyoming's very own town founder and namesake, "Buffalo" Bill Cody. He himself was a dreamer and became known as the World's Greatest Showman with his traveling Wild West Show in the 1870's - early 1900's. The showmanship continues as every spring; actors, singers, and dancers from across the country audition to be cast so they can retell and bring to life Buffalo Bill's amazing story every summer in this original, full-length historical and humorous musical.

The "Wild West" wouldn't be "wild" without a few colorful characters which had a part in Buffalo Bill's story. Audience members will also see saloon girls, sharpshooters, and the likes of Annie Oakley, Jess Willard, Frank Butler, and "Wild" Bill Hickok come to life on stage. For an added experience, during intermission audience members can belly up to the stage bar and interact with cast in character.

If you find yourself traveling through Wyoming this summer, add Buffalo Bill's Wild West Spectacular the Musical on your list of "must see". Tickets are available online at www.codywildwestshow.com. Tour buses and large groups are welcomed. NEW 2022 Reserved Seating! Purchase tickets in advance online, at Clem's Canteen & Creamery in The Cody Theatre Lobby, or Cody & Powell Chamber of Commerce.

Doors open 30 min before performances.

Tickets are $23 adults, $15 kids 12 and under

Born and raised in Cody, Wyoming; Artistic Director of Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre (a 501c-3 public charity), Elizabeth Fernandez, dreamed of producing a dancing show about the Wild West. In 2016, this dream became a reality with RMDT's first summer production of "Wild West Spectacular" and in 2018 it became a full-fledged musical including well known songs that will have you singing along.

RMDT's Wild West Spectacular the Musical is both entertaining and full of fun history. It is sure to make you hoot n ' holler. Awarded "Best Wild West Show" in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 from True West Magazine and TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice in 2020, 2021 & 2022. Script, choreograph, music, sets, and lighting are all original, led by professionals in their field, and funded by grants.

For over 20 years, RMDT has been part of the Cody Community. Most well known in the surrounding area for the time-honored Christmas tradition of their full-length professional performances of the Nutcracker Ballet, which hundreds of people see every year. Along with the Nutcracker, Wild West Spectacular has become a must see.