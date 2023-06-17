WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL Announces 2023 Summer Season Cast

Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Cody, Wyoming has announced its 2023 summer season cast. The production runs from June 23 through August 6th.

The cast includes Taylor Reister of Brooklyn, NY as Annie Oakley; Evan Wambeke of Cody, WY as Buffalo Bill Cody; Ted Wambeke of Cody, WY as Clem; Kaylee Kindle of Benton, KS* as Clementine; Cali Allen, Madison Dallman, Hayden Grant, Daelyn Kaelberer, Sienna May, Peyton Marsh of Cody, WY as Mildred; Caleb Jingo of Westerville, OH as Frank Butler; Gabe Sanchez as Los Angeles, CA* as Hansel; Blakely Ancell, Alise Hobbs, Devyn Kaelberer, Danica Kern, Mackenzie Marsh, Sophia Straw, and River Woods of Cody, WY as Irma Cody (young); Willow Fernandez od Cody, WY* as Irma Cody (older); Ben Galagan; Cody, WY as Janitor/Porter; Ethan Badders of Salina, KS as Jess Willard; Katie Engler of Chicago, IL* as Louisa Cody; Leonardo Hamilton of Port St. Lucie, FL as Nate Salsbury; Andrew Rossi of Cody, WY as Wild Bill Hickok; Understudy & Ensemble- Rachel Coffman; Cody, WY.

The ​Dance Ensemble will include Avery Burkhart of Durant, OK; Andi Brooke Keller of Valley City, OH; Bellamy Kopesec of Apopka, FL; Maggie Kubista of Annapolis, MD; and Kinsley Merritt of Cody, WY.

​*also in Dance Ensemble

Artistic and Executive Director of nonprofit performing arts organization, Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre 501(c)3, Elizabeth Fernandez was born and raised in Cody, Wyoming. She always dreamed of producing a dancing show about the Wild West. In 2016, this dream became a reality with RMDT’s first summer production of "Wild West Spectacular" and in 2018 it became a full-fledged musical including well-known songs from various genres that will have you singing along.

RMDT’s Wild West Spectacular the Musical has been awarded "Best Wild West Show" in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 from True West Magazine and "TripAdvisors Travelers Choice" in 2020, 2021 & 2022. The script, choreography, music, sets, and lighting are all original, led by professionals in their field, and funded by grants.