WAITRESS Comes to Missoula Children’s Theatre Next Month

The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s Community Series will serve up the regional premiere of the musical Waitress, January 16-26, 2025. Based on the 2007 non-musical film of the same name, this story has a beautiful and hopeful message about courage and the ability to change your life for the better. The superb music score by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles blends both heartache - “She Used to be Mine” and hope - “What Baking Can Do”. Please note the show’s rating of PG-13 Parental Guidance Recommended is due to adult themes such as sex, inner struggles about parenthood, domestic abuse, toxic work environments, and strong adult language. Patrons are advised to consult the full content advisory on MCT's website.

Christine Kowalchik (Founder/Artistic Director, Show Tyme Academy) is both directing and choreographing the show, along with directorial support from MCT’s Artistic Director, Joseph Martinez, and music direction by Arielle Nachtigal. Kowalchik remarks, “I feel extremely honored to work with such a professional sounding cast. Far from your typical idea of community theatre, the level of understanding and artistry each member, regardless of role, brings into the rehearsal space day in and out, to honor this story as it needs to be told is astounding.” The main character Jenna (Jadi Rae Curtis) is a waitress whose small-town existence and difficult marriage are a recipe for unhappiness. Kowalchik adds, “Jadi’s vocal interpretation of Sara Bareilles’ lyrics is breathtaking, and the chemistry that is being developed with her romantic counterpart Dr. Pomatter (Nathan Poukish) is incredibly tangible.”

The cast of 16 also features two additional leading women’s roles and a talented ensemble. Kowalchik continues, “Dawn (Courtney Crary) and Becky (Paisley Thorton) round out the infamous Sugar, Butter, Flour trio with luscious harmonies, comedic timing that is unmatched, and storylines everyone in the audience will love.”

