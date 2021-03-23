VIDEO: First Look At Nervous Theatre's MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW Streaming April 16

Get up close and personal with Nervous Theatre's world premiere, MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW, streaming April 16, 17, & 18. This theatre/film hybrid is a contemporary riff on Anton Chekhov's classic Russian play Three Sisters, devised by Nervous Theatre's company of actors and directed by Connor Berkompas.

Filmed at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, MT, the performance will be captured by a single roving camera, following the action, even as it spills off the stage and into corners of the historic theatre.

Get a first look with Nervous Theatre's TEASER below:

MOMMY'S DEAD centers on siblings Irina, Olya, and Masha, stuck in a remote military town, bored, homesick and wildly over-educated. Their parents are dead, and things look bleak, but one thought keeps them going - "Moscow. Moscow. Moscow!" Please note: this production contains some adult language and mature themes.

Nervous Theatre is a nomadic theatrical collective dedicated to producing and touring original works and radically reimagined classics. The company debuted in 2020 with a critically acclaimed touring production of Jean Genet's THE MAIDS, hailed by The San Diego Reader as "Ambitious, Grotesque, and Fabulous."

Virtual tickets for Mommy's Dead are $10.00, with a $25.00 option, allotting all additional profits to the actors. For more info or to purchase this event, go to TheEllenTheatre.org or call The Ellen Box Office at 585-5885. To learn more about Nervous Theatre visit NervousTheatre.com.