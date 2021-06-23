Untapped Homebrew Fest Comes to WYO Theater

Kick off your Rodeo week with the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew Club when they present the Third (almost) Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 10, noon to 4pm.

Stroll over to Brundage Street between Main and Brooks streets and enjoy this unique brew fest featuring the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.

Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns the festivities will feature great music including the Wyoming band, We're Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos along with delicious food.

Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the "Denny Gresham People's Choice Award" receiving $200 cash sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust.

The winner of "Best in Show" as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges will have the opportunity for their beer to be brewed and offered at Luminous and to be the featured beer for the WYO's upcoming 2021-2022 Season.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com.