Unique UM Theater Workshop Tackles Grief

The Humanities Institute at the University of Montana invites the public to a special, three-part theater workshop at the Missoula Public Library titled "Ways of Remembering: Staging Grief Together."

The workshop meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on three Monday evenings - Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Registrants are asked to attend all three sessions. Space is limited, and registration is required at StagingGrief.eventbrite.com. Registering for the Nov. 7 session will automatically register participants for all three sessions.

The workshop is a hands-on theater experience where participants explore theater practices that stage ritual, grief and loss. UM theater Professor Bernadette Sweeney will the workshop, guiding participants through work around published scripts and new dramatic writing from the group to explore how theater allows us to be playful with our representations and understandings of death, absence and embodiment, and memory.

This event is part of the ongoing series "Re-Imagining Death: Conversations about Dying, Loss and Grief" by the UM Humanities Institute. This series is funded by a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Sweeney holds a Ph.D. in theater from Trinity College Dublin and is head of the Performance and Practice Program of UM's School of Theatre and Dance. She serves as co-editor of the Routledge Performance Practitioners Series and recently co-authored "Roy Hart and the Early Roy Hart Theatre" with Kevin Crawford. She also wrote "Performing the Body in Irish Theatre" and co-wrote "The Theatre of Tom Mac Intyre." Additionally, she has directed many productions, including "Cabaret," "Machinal," "Twelfth Night," "Everyman" and "Translations" for the School of Theatre and Dance; "Lovesong" for Bare Bait Dance; and "The Miracle Worker" for UM's Montana Repertory Theatre.

Interested parties can learn more at the Missoula Public Library website, https://bit.ly/UMstagingGrief.