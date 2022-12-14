Ucross is Accepting Applications For Fall 2023

Ucross has announced the launch of an open call for applications for general studio residencies and The Ford Family Foundation Fellowships. Selected Fellows will enjoy uninterrupted time and space on the nonprofit's historic 20,000-acre ranch in Fall 2023, when Ucross will be celebrating the 40 th anniversary of its renowned artist residency program. Applications are due March 1, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. MT.

"Ucross is a gift of time and space to focus but also a place where artistic work felt

valued and nourished, by Chef Cindy (Brooks)'s food, of course, but also by everyone's kindness here," said novelist Gabriela Jauregui of Mexico City, Mexico, after her Ucross residency in September. "Aside from finishing my novel revisions, I managed to start another book. I enjoyed living through at least three seasons in two weeks listening to the wind, looking at the stars, biking back and forth to (my studio) and getting to know fellow Ucrossers and their work."

General studio residencies are open to visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers, interdisciplinary artists and performance artists, as well as collaborative teams. Emerging, mid-career and established artists are encouraged to apply.

The Ford Family Foundation Fellowships at Ucross are dedicated to mid-career visual artists from Oregon. Through this partnership, two artists will be selected to attend over the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions.

Applications are reviewed by a rotating panel of professionals in the arts and humanities. The quality of the applicant's work and project description are given primary consideration. Approximately 50 artists will be invited to the Fall 2023 session, with a maximum of 10 in residence at one time.

Ucross provides each artist in residence with a private studio, living accommodations, meals prepared by a professional chef, staff support, a $1,000 stipend and the unparalleled experience of the majestic High Plains of Wyoming.

Since the first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have participated in the program. Distinguished Ucross Fellows include Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Ricky Ian Gordon, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez and Tayari Jones. Recent National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, recent Pulitzer Prize winners Michael R. Jackson and Colson Whitehead and three-term United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Artists may learn more and apply at ucross.org.