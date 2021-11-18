Ucross Announces Master Class, Concert With Award-Winning Broadway Composer

During the first weekend of December, Ucross, the prestigious artist residency program in Sheridan County, will present award-winning composer and performer Steven Lutvak in a free community master class in partnership with Sheridan College and a ticketed Broadway cabaret concert at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center. The weekend's events will also include an exclusive preview of "The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch."

Lutvak, a Ucross Fellow who is based in New York City, composed the music for "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2014 and was written in part during Lutvak's residency at Ucross. He is currently working on two new musicals headed for Broadway and the movie adaptation of "A Gentleman's Guide."

"We are thrilled to showcase Steven Lutvak's amazing talent for composition, performance and education to the greater Sheridan community," said Steve Jimenez, Ucross Executive Producer of Public Programs and Outreach. "And we can't wait to give our neighbors a special early look at 'The Ucross Cookbook,' especially at the start of the holiday season."

Ucross is partnering with Sheridan College to present the Master Class, which will be free and open to the public on Friday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.. Lutvak will play music; tell stories; share secrets of the trade; and offer tips to the next generation of rising stars, including several Sheridan College students, who will perform a few Broadway tunes. The Master Class will be in Sheridan College's Room W129. There is no need to register in advance.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Lutvak will head to the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center. The event will begin in the WYO lobby at 6:30 p.m. with a reception celebrating "The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch," which will be published in mid-January. Guests will be able to preview the book, meet legendary Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks and enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres. The reception will be free and open to the public.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., Lutvak will take the stage in the WYO Mars Black Box Theater for an entertaining performance of Broadway and holiday cabaret. General admission and VIP tickets to the concert are available at wyotheater.com. More information on both events is at ucross.org.