Ucross Announces Fall 2023 Artists, Celebrates 40th Anniversary

This session's cohort was selected from 635 applicants by an independent jury of artists and leaders in the field.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

This week, artists from across the nation traveled to Ucross for the start of Fall 2023 session, which marks the 40th anniversary of the acclaimed artist residency program.

From August through early December, 60 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists will be at Ucross, which is located on a historic 20,000-acre ranch among the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming. This session's cohort was selected from 635 applicants by an independent jury of artists and leaders in the field.

Notable Ucross Fellows this session include interdisciplinary artist and choreographer Ann Carlson of Santa Monica, California; nonfiction writer and editor Josh Kun of Pasadena, California; fiction author Ottessa Moshfegh of Pasadena, California; and painter Ann Quinn of Lifford, Ireland.

“We are honored to welcome this impressive group of working artists from across the world to the majestic High Plains of Wyoming,” said William Belcher, Ucross president and executive director. “This session will cap Ucross's 40th year of fostering creativity by providing uninterrupted time, space and support for artists of all backgrounds to create new work. We are inspired by our Ucross Fellows, and we proud to serve as a meaningful resource for artists from around the world.”

Residencies range from two to six weeks, with a maximum of 10 artists in residence at one time. Ucross Fellows receive a private studio, living accommodations, meals by a professional chef and the unparalleled experience of the majestic High Plains. The residency is fully funded, and Ucross provides fellows with a $1,000 stipend to defray the cost of travel and other expenses. 

This session's roster includes general Ucross residents who applied through the open call to artists across disciplines; recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers; and residents joining the program through program partnerships with esteemed national organizations, including The Alley Theatre, Yale School of Music, the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University and the Ford Family Foundation. The artists will travel to Ucross from 19 states, as well as Ireland and Nepal.

The Fall 2023 Ucross Fellows are:

 

 

LITERATURE

Dena Afrasiabi, Fiction, Austin, TX

Matthew Aquilone, Nonfiction, Brooklyn, NY

Lisa D'Amour, Playwriting, New Orleans, LA

Stacie Denetsosie, Fiction, Hyde Park, UT

Kelli Jo Ford, Fiction, Waynesboro, VA

C.R. Glasgow, Poetry, Seattle, WA

Isaac Gómez, Playwriting, Los Angeles, CA

Daniela González y Pérez, Playwriting, Brooklyn, NY

Carrie Hall, Nonfiction, Brooklyn, NY

Hadley Hammer, Nonfiction, Jackson, WY

Shannon TL Kearns, Screenwriting, Independence, KS

Josh Kun, Nonfiction, Pasadena, CA

Diana Keren Lee, Poetry, Longmont, CO

Lizzetta LeFalle-Collins, Fiction, San Jose, CA

Peter Zaragoza Mayshle , Fiction, Pittsburgh, PA

Rob Melrose, Playwriting, Houston, TX

Ottessa Moshfegh, Fiction, Pasadena, CA

AriDy Nox, Playwriting, New York, NY

Doreen Oliver, Nonfiction, Maplewood, NJ

Tanya Rey, Fiction, Oakland, CA

Catherine Sheehy, Dramaturgy, West Haven, CT

Shruti Swamy, Fiction, San Francisco, CA

Jane Wong, Poetry, Seattle, WA

MUSIC/DANCE

Justin Cabrillosi, Dance. Brooklyn, NY

Ann Carlson, Dance. Santa Monica, CA

Rachel Gill, Dance, Brooklyn, NY

Ganavya Doraiswamy, Music Composition, Davie, FL

Chelsea Hecht, Dance, Brooklyn, NY

Samuel Hollister, Music Composition, New Haven, CT

Rainey Knudson, Interdisciplinary, Houston, TX

Anna Lee, Music Composition, Scarsdale, NY

Migiwa Miyajima, Music Composition, New York, NY

Dave Munsick, Music Composition, Dayton, WY

Alanna Oh, Music Composition, Somerville, MA

Cleo Reed, Music Composition, Brooklyn, NY

Mary Ellen Strom, Dance, Jamaica Plain, MA

Axl Kumar Tamang, Music Composition, Kathmandu, Nepal

Brandon Welch, Dance, Longmont, CO

Helanius J. Wilkins, Dance, Boulder, CO

VISUAL ARTS

Stuart Arends, Painting, Estancia, NM

Jiayi Chen, Performance Art/Video, Chicago, IL

Tracey Cockrell, Sculpture, Woodstock, NY

Daniel Corral, Interdisciplinary, Pasadena, CA

Marsian De Lellis, Interdisciplinary, Los Angeles, CA

Christopher Falliers, Mixed Media, Berkeley, CA

Alexander Gedeon, Interdisciplinary, Granada Hills, CA

Bean Gilsdorf, Mixed Media, Portland, OR

Jodie Goodnough, Mixed Media, Pawtucket, RI

Bing Guan, Photography, Forest Hills, NY

Hollis Hammonds, Mixed Media, Austin, TX

Margaret Jacobs, Sculpture, Salem, NY

Daeun Jung, Interdisciplinary, Downey, CA

Shona Macdonald, Drawing, South Hadley, MA

Marc Mitchell, Painting, Fayetteville, AR

Darren Orange, Painting, Astoria, OR

Leslie Roberts, Painting, Brooklyn, NY

Cara Romero, Photography, Santa Fe, NM

Ann Quinn, Painting, Lifford, Ireland

Tal Yarden, Performance Art/Video, Brooklyn, NY

Since Ucross's first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,600 artists have received the gift of time and space. Distinguished Fellows include Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez and Tayari Jones. National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead and former three-term U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Fall 2023 Ucross artists will be honored guests at the 40th Anniversary Gala on September 27. The evening will include a fall dinner, performances by Ucross artists and an awards ceremony honoring Governor Mark and First Lady Jennie Gordon and longtime Chairman Jim Nelson, presented by bestselling author Craig Johnson. More information is at ucross.org.




