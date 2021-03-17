UM Dance Program to Stream Community Benefit Concert/Party - The University of Montana will stream a virtual concert of live dance in unusual places March 24-April 4. This American College Dance Association Benefit Concert/Party will raise money for the continuing education of UM dance students, as well as local community organizations that strive to facilitate social change in Missoula.

The event is a collaboration between the UM School of Theatre and Dance, the Associated Students of UM Dance Club and the University's advanced Creative Practice course. The concert/party will be filmed following all safety protocols and shared online. Access to the concert will be available by visiting https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/, and it may be streamed on demand at any time during its run. The event is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

"The benefit will be a virtual concert of live micro dances in unusual spaces around the Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center at UM," said Associate Professor Heidi Jones Eggert, the event producer. "Our patrons have not been in our building for nearly a year, and we miss them so much! This is our attempt to bring the Missoula community into the warmth and creativity of the School of Theatre and Dance spaces, while also making a difference in our students' lives and in our city."

The event will raise critical funds for UM dance students to attend this year's ACDA virtual workshops. Funds also support two screendances slated to be presented at the first-ever ACDA Screendance Festival. The screendance festival will be adjudicated by nationally and internationally renowned dance artists and critics.

The UM Dance Program also encourages patrons to support the Missoula YWCA at https://ywcaofmissoula.org/donate/. For more information, email Eggert at heidi.eggert@umontana.edu. To see more information about the entire spring 2021 Theatre and Dance mainstage and studio season, visit https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.

The UM School of Theatre and Dance is thrilled to have found a path forward to continue to create and share the work of students, faculty, staff and guest artists during the pandemic. The mainstage season and Studio Series for spring 2021 will be presented virtually, beaming onto patrons' favorite content-consuming device in safe and innovative ways with the help of online ticketing platform ShowTix4U. Shows are recorded, and purchased tickets will grant online access to each production.