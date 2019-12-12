Tippet Rise Announces Fifth Concert Season Highlights For Summer 2020

Tippet Rise Art Center is pleased to announce highlights and dates of its fifth anniversary concert season, July 10 through August 29, 2020. The art center, which opened in 2016 and celebrates the union of land, art, architecture, and music, will present seven weeks of concerts featuring an impressive list of artists, many of them making their debuts at Tippet Rise. Complete program details will be announced on February 18 and tickets will be available through a randomized drawing, which will open on the Tippet Rise website on the same day at 12pm MST/2pm EST and remain open until 5pm MST/7pm EST on March 9, 2020.

Among the pianists making their Tippet Rise debuts will be Russian Yulianna Avdeeva, who made her Los Angeles Philharmonic debut with Gustavo Dudamel in May 2019; Hungarian Zoltán Fejérvári, who recently won first prize at the 2019 Concours musical international de Montréal; Moscow-born and Israeli Boris Giltburg, who can be heard this season in recitals at Wigmore Hall in London, BOZAR in Brussels, and The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam; one of today's most revered American recitalists Richard Goode; Canadian virtuoso Marc-André Hamelin, recipient of seven Juno Awards and 11 GRAMMY nominations; South Korean rising star Dasol Kim, who served as the first artist-in-residence at Seoul's Kumho Art Hall; and Ukrainian-American Valentina Lisitsa, one of the rare classical artists to have converted internet success into a concert career. As with previous seasons, each of the visiting pianists will be invited to select from the art center's collection of Steinway pianos, including CD-18, the concerto piano of Vladimir Horowitz and Eugene Istomin, for their performances.

Also coming to Tippet Rise for the first time will be two young and sought-after Californians-violinist Alexi Kenney, who received the 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and cellist Oliver Herbert, who recently made his San Francisco Symphony and Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts; GRAMMY-nominated, Kentucky-native, violinist Tessa Lark; American cellist Edward Arron, praised by the press for his inventive programming and superb playing; and Canadian baritone Tyler Duncan, who has sung with the New York Philharmonic, as well as the Toronto and Montreal symphonies.

The fifth anniversary season will showcase MacArthur Fellow and experimental music activist Claire Chase performing composer Bora Yoon's new work for flute and electronics-a Tippet Rise co-commission having its world premiere. Returning artists will include pianist Anne-Marie McDermott playing chamber works by Ravel and Mendelssohn and the Rolston String Quartet showcasing works by Haydn, Schumann, and Norwegian composer Rolf Wallin. Tippet Rise's Artistic Advisor Pedja Muzijevic will perform Haydn Dialogues, a solo recital program interspersing Haydn piano sonatas with John Cage Sonatas and Interludes for prepared piano, Schubert's monumental Piano Trio in E-flat, D. 929 and Schumann's Dichterliebe song cycle.

Concerts will take place indoors and out with each performance space offering breathtaking views of the Beartooth Wilderness. Venues include the 150-seat Olivier Music Barn-inspired by the intimate concert room for which Haydn composed his chamber music repertoire-which offers stunning views of Montana's highest mountain peaks; and the open-air Domo, a 98-foot-long, 16-foot-tall, acoustically rich sculptural structure designed by Ensamble Studio. Pre-concert lectures and occasional concerts will continue to take place at Tiara, a 100-seat outdoor acoustic shell. Pop-up concerts will be held in the 2,100-square-foot scenic pavilion, Xylem, designed by world-renowned architect Francis Kéré and inaugurated in July 2019.

While Tippet Rise's outdoor sculpture installations are closed to the public during the winter, the art center remains active year-round with public programs, education outreach, residencies and artist collaborations. In September 2019, six members of Ensemble Connect, a program of New York's Carnegie Hall, the Weill Music Institute, and The Juilliard School performed for almost 500 kindergarten to high school students from Absarokee, Fishtail, Nye and Red Lodge. Also this fall, and for the third consecutive year, students and faculty from Montana State University Honors College presented music and poetry in the Olivier Music Barn. As a part of the Art Expedition at Tippet Rise Art Center program, the Honors College sends students each summer to explore the ranch, attend concerts, and meet visiting artists.

Concert footage from several past seasons is now available online. New videos include Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, Debussy's String Quartet Op. 10 in G minor, and Bach's Harpsichord Concerto No. 5 in F minor. In addition, Tippet Rise releases a new podcast episode on the first Thursday of every month, each exploring facets of the art center. Recent episodes have included an exploration of the art center's legendary Steinway pianos and a conversation about the music of landscape with composer John Luther Adams and the JACK Quartet.

Tippet Rise is home to state-of-the-art recording facilities and hosts several artists each year for special studio sessions. Pianists Michael Brown, Roman Rabinovich and Adam Golka will be editing and mixing albums that were recorded at Tippet Rise in January 2019, and pianist Julien Brocal will return to record at the Olivier Music Barn in the spring of 2020. John Luther Adams will record his Fifth String Quartet, a Tippet Rise commission, with the JACK Quartet.

Tippet Rise was the setting of Ross Morin's film "In a Landscape, Dreaming," featuring Pedja Muzijevic performing the work of John Cage. The film has received numerous awards, most recently Best Music Video from The Artists Forum Festival of the Moving Image: 2019.

For more information about Tippet Rise, please visit www.tippetrise.org





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You