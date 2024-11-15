The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra SYMPHONY ON ICE Returns In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) prepares for their holiday extravaganza, Symphony on Ice, scheduled to return to WesBanco Arena on Thursday, December 5.

Featuring professional figure skaters along with local skate clubs, this family-friendly event combines holiday music performed by the WSO with the spectacle of an ice show. In addition, the WSO will welcome guest artist Amanda McGovern as well as a student choir comprised of nearly 250 local students. Symphony on Ice is presented by Main Street Bank and EQT Foundation. Additional support is provided by the City of Wheeling, Paul T. Tucker, Belmont Savings Bank, the Lynne and Ben Exley Family Fund, the Rosenthal Family, Touchstone Laboratories, and the Spadafore Family.

“Symphony on Ice is one of the WSO's most beloved traditions,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “Between the WSO musicians, both amateur and professional figure skaters, and our massive student choir, every element of this performance celebrates our community while ringing in the holiday season. It is a joy and a true wonder to behold!”

This year, Symphony on Ice will welcome several guest artists, both in the rink and on the stage. Figure skater Ryan Dunk, the 2019 U.S. Junior National Gold Medalist, will perform, as well as former Team USA member and 7x national medalist Stephanie Roth. Joining the WSO musicians on stage will be guest vocalist Amanda McGovern, a Wheeling native and rising star who made her orchestral debut at this year's Music Under the Stars performance at Oglebay Park.

In addition, Symphony on Ice provides hundreds of students the opportunity to perform with a professional orchestra. Figure skating clubs from Wheeling and Pittsburgh will perform throughout the evening, with students ranging from elementary school to college. The Festival Choir, one of the performance's most iconic features, is comprised of nearly 250 middle and high school students from throughout the Ohio Valley. This choir performs on several numbers, including an iconic rendition of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.

“Symphony on Ice is one of our biggest performances of the season, and it is so rewarding to see multiple facets of our community come together to make it happen,” says WSO Executive Director Sonja Thoms. “We are so grateful to Main Street Bank, EQT Foundation, and our many other generous sponsors for keeping this family friendly event going year after year!”

Tickets for Symphony on Ice begin at $16.50, with student tickets available for $10.50. The concert begins at 7 pm on Thursday, December 5, at WesBanco Arena. Tickets can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at (304) 232-6191, via email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com, or in person at the Box Office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More