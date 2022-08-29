Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The WYO's Educational Series Opens with Lysander Piano Trio

Start the (WYO) season with inspiration from Lysander Piano Trio on September 15. 

Aug. 29, 2022  

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center opens its 2022-2023 Educational Series with the "rich," "imaginative," and "nuanced" classical group, Lysander Piano Trio Thursday September 15 at 7pm.

The group has developed a reputation for exciting programming, combining fresh interpretations of beloved master works from the canon with a passion for new music and discovering hidden gems of the repertoire.

The group has spent over a decade performing around the US with appearances at notable venues such as the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater, Los Angeles' Da Camera Society, San Francisco's Music at Kohl Mansion, West Palm Beach's Kravis Center, Juneau Jazz and Classics, and among other notable orchestral engagements, they performed with the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in 2018.

The Lysander Piano Trio is sponsored by WYO's Educational Series Sponsors: Tandem Productions, Homer A & Mildred S. Scott Foundation, The Witzel Family Foundation, Whitney Benefits, Robbins Dermatology and Wyoming Arts Council with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature with additional support from Fletcher Construction and Christine Gempp Love Foundation.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining people of all ages by giving the performing arts a place to be seen, heard and felt.





