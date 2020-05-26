The WYO Cancels The Untapped Homebrew Festival

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced the cancellation of what would have been the 3rd Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival July 4, 2020. Due to ongoing Covid concerns and current guidelines limiting gatherings of 25 people or more, the WYO Theater in partnership with the Bighorn Homebrew Club, came to this decision late last week.

The Untapped Homebrew Festival enjoyed its inaugural summer in 2018, kicking off Sheridan's Wyo Rodeo Week the Saturday prior to the week-long celebration. A collaboration between the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew club, Untapped began as an idea to add a FUNdraising event during the slower summer months. Held in "Art Alley", on Brundage Street between Main and Brooks, the first two festivals saw an attendance of more than 370 beer loving patrons sampling brews from expert home brewers and enjoying live local music.

Erin Butler, Executive Director of the WYO said, "we're disappointed at having to make this decision but know it's in the best interest of both brewers and patrons. The health and safety of our community is our first concern. We look forward to coming back next summer with a new batch of homebrew to enjoy and share."

The 3rd (semi)Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021.

