The WYO Theater Presents 42ND ST & KINKY BOOTS

The WYO Theater is pleased to present an end of summer musical duo with 42nd Street August 29 and Kinky Boots September 5, both at 6:30pm. Captured live from London stages and presented at the WYO it's the perfect way say goodbye to summer and welcome in the WYO's 30th Anniversary Season!

One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, 42nd Street, comes to the WYO screen in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards ("Lullaby of Broadway", "We're in the Money (the gold digger's song), "42nd Street" and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

Then the fabulously sassy and uplifting Kinky Boots sashays onto the WYO screen. With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), this award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit, as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!

The ultimate fun night out, double musical duo at the WYO! Get your tickets today and experience the energy, joy and laughter of these dazzling productions.





