The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Announces Auditions for FROZEN JR.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, in collaboration with Tandem Productions is excited to announce that the 2021 children's spring musical will be Frozen, Jr! Auditions for Frozen, Jr. will be held Friday, April 30th at 4:30pm and Saturday, May 1st at 10:00am at the WYO. Callbacks will then be held Saturday, May 1st from 2:00-4:00pm.

Directed by WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon with music direction by Stephanie Zukowski, performance dates for Frozen Jr. will be June 16-19. Students between the ages of 8 and 16 interested in auditioning can register online at wyotheater.com. Callback auditions will be held in the afternoon on May 1st.

Because the musical was canceled last year due to Covid-19, the age limit for this year has been raised to 16. The age limit next year will return to 15 making this the final year for both rising juniors and sophomores in high school.

The wonderful tradition of a spring musical for children in the Sheridan area was started and established over the course of 25 years by Richard and Tami Davis of Tandem Productions. This year, the WYO is proud to take on the joyful task of producing the children's musical as a part of its new educational program WYO PLAY. WYO PLAY is a new and dynamic series of educational programs aimed at all age groups in creative, collaborative, and playful artmaking. PLAY stands for Place-based Performances, Life-long Learning, Accessibility for All, and Youth. In its inaugural season, WYO PLAY has prioritized young people by providing opportunities for the children of Sheridan county to engage with the arts.

"It is a tremendous honor for the WYO to be given this opportunity," says Erin Butler, Executive Director of the WYO. "We are extremely grateful to Richard and Tami for the years of love and support they've given to Tandem, the children's spring musical and the students of Sheridan County. We are a much richer community for it."

WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon added, "I am so excited to direct Frozen, Jr! I grew up participating in the Tandem musical every spring, so I know what a wonderful experience it can be for children to grow and have fun through theater. I am thrilled to be able to be a part of continuing to provide this opportunity for young theater artists here in Sheridan."

Last Fall, WYO PLAY partnered with Sheridan County School District 2 to send a teaching artist into two elementary schools for four-week residencies that explored Folktales with students after school. This Winter, Tongue River Middle School hosted WYO PLAY's first ever Middle School Drama Club, which culminated in an original showcase called Folktales Around the Campfire premiering on the mainstage at the WYO Theater. Next year, these programs will expand to engage all elementary schools in District 2 and both middle schools in District 1.